Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Is Holding Above Support At 131.50

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDow and Dax have risen well and could head towards 36100 and 15900 where some profit taking can be seen before resuming the overall uptrend. Nikkei is bullish towards 30000/31000 before reversing from there. Shanghai is stuck within 3500-3600 for now and a decisive break on either side is needed for...

www.actionforex.com

DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The end of last week’s fireworks mark a stark contrast with today’s muted start to the trading week. Admittedly, the empty eco calendar didn’t stimulate action. In mostly technical trade, core bonds returned some of the post-BoE gains. US yields add 1.7 bps to 3.4 bps with the belly of the curve underperforming the wings. Some weakness is also normal going into the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation. Tonight’s $56bn 3-yr Note sale will be followed by $39bn 10-yr Note and $25bn 30-yr bond sales tomorrow and on Wednesday. The outcome will be telling for investor appetite at current market levels and given current inflation dynamics. Additionally, US Congress on Friday finally approved the Biden’s infrastructure bill which includes $550bn in new funding. It suggests that last week’s falling projected sales in the quarterly refunding announcement will be a one-off and potentially even reversed. The German yield curve bear steepens today with yields rising by 0.4 bps (2-yr) to 4.3 bps (30-yr). Spanish newspaper El Pais published an article with ECB chief economist Lane in which he sounded dovish as usual. He referred to today’s situation as very unusual and temporary and very different from the 1970s and 1980s. Extensive monetary accommodation is still required to ensure that inflation pressure builds on a persistent basis. Tightening monetary policy at the current juncture would be counter-productive in his view as the inflation rate over the medium term is still too low. Medium- to long-term European inflation expectations in the meantime did evolve towards the 2%-target though. He added that unsustainable and undesirable price pressures are a risk factor. Markets didn’t respond to the comments, sticking to their hawkish view that even the ECB will sooner than later have to abide to persisting inflation pressures.
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Has Fallen Surprisingly

Overall equities look fairly bullish. Dow has scope to rise towards 36750-37325 while above support at 36250 while Dax can rise to 16400. Nikkei can head towards 31000 and Shanghai has scope to rise to 3550. Nifty and Sensex are bullish towards 18200/500 and 61000/62000 respectively while above immediate supports.
actionforex.com

China Inflation Data To Be Released On Wednesday

Equity indices generally reverse gains. Nikkei opened higher as heavyweight Softbank rose on buyback announcement, the index has since reversed its gain. Japanese companies due to report earnings include Nissan Motor, Nexon, IHI Corp. Shanghai Composite ended morning trading fractionally lower. Hang Seng has declined despite the higher open. S&P...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Data Desert Allows Sentiment To Rule

With this week’s global data calendar looking more parched than the Australian outback, markets have been left to their own devices thus far, drifting on the tides of sentiment swings and rent-a-comment from central bank officials. Overnight, the Fed’s semi-annual Stability Report highlighted risks from China’s real estate sector and inflation that becomes persistent, not transitory, although you can spin that term however you want. The report noted the dangers of inflated asset prices and potentially ugly corrections, which begs the question as to why so many central banks, including the Fed, are quantitatively easing into it? We also had a plethora of central bank speakers, including Bank of England Governor Bailey, who might hike if inflation is sticky, and the Fed’s Bullard, Clarida and Evans, who were two, one, lift-off, I mean zero for rate hikes in 2022. The see-saw remains as balanced in the monetary playground as ever.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Retreating in Quite Markets, But More Upside Still Likely

The financial markets are rather quiet today. Commodity currencies are paring back some of last week’s losses while Yen is retreating. But there is no change in the overall outlook, with the decline in Yen crosses more likely to continue than not. Trading could remain subdued first in European session with a light economic calendar. But comments from a number of Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, Clarida, Bowman, Evans and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey could trigger some volatility.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US Futures Hold Steady As Investors Cheer Infrastructure Deal

US futures were relatively unchanged in early trading as investors reacted to the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the United States. The bill passed the Senate in August this year but had stagnated in the House of Representatives. The main reason is that progressive Democrats had blockaded the deal in a bid to get votes on the $3.5 trillion social package. Therefore, the package will lead to more infrastructure spending in the country, which will have a modest impact on the economy. Some of the companies that will benefit directly are Caterpillar and Dow.
U.S. POLITICS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Eases Post-NFP

The US dollar slipped once again on Friday after the recovery in US Non-Farm Payrolls data, as US yields retreated slightly in a somewhat surprising reaction. With markets twisting any data inputs to a recovery narrative linked to the FOMC’s no rate hikes post-taper mantra, the dollar index slipped slightly, falling 0.12% to 94.22. That said, currency markets appear to be distancing themselves from the ever-bullish equity space in this respect, with the greenback holding onto almost all its recent gains, remaining near two-month highs. With Nasdaq and S&P futures slipping in Asia, the dollar index has unwound Friday’s losses, rising 0.10% to 94.30 in Asia. 93.80 remains the index’s key pivot point and support, while it has well-defined resistance just above 94.50. A close above 94.60 will signal the next leg of the US dollar’s rally.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Asian Equities Mixed

On Friday, Wall Street ignored the inflationary noise of the Non-Farm Payrolls, choosing to take the broad-based jump in jobs as a sign of accelerating recovery, and duly sent equity indexes to record-high closes. With momentum clearly with buy-everything on anything FOMO camp, the S&P 500 rose by 0.37%, the Nasdaq rose by 0.20%, and the Dow Jones rose by 0.56%. Pfizer’s oral Covid-19 treatment boosting the S&P 500, while a loosening of US travel restrictions starting today, and the passage of the infrastructure bill, played well with the Dow.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Powell’s Attempt To Focus On The Labour Market As ‘Temporary’ Inflation Pressures

Last week’s heavy correction/short covering on core bond markets continued into the closing bell. The Bank of England’s deception put off most hasty (G4) policy normalization bets while Fed Chair Powell (and BoE governor Bailey for that matter) tried to guide the focus from stubbornly high inflation to room for progress on the labour market. Decent to strong October payrolls failed to pick up that role of lightening rod. A spike lower in US Treasuries soon met with fresh core bond buying. US Treasuries in a daily perspective did underperform vs German Bunds and UK Gilts. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields dropping 2.3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield fell below the neckline (1.51%) of an head-and-shoulders formation with targets at 1.41%, 1.39% and 1.32%. The German yield curve moved in similar fashion with yields declining by 1.9 bps (2-yr) to 9.2 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield already on Thursday dropped through the neckline of a triple top formation with final target at -0.32%. UK Gilt yields lost 7.9 bps (2-yr) to 12.7 bps (30-yr). The sharp repositioning at the front end is striking as investors discounted a BoE rate hike. We assume that the pace of the core bond gains will at least slow this week. Attention in first instance shifts to the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation. Tonight’s 3-yr Note sale will be followed by 10-yr Note and 30-yr Bond sales tomorrow and on Wednesday. The outcome will be telling for investor appetite at current market levels and given current inflation dynamics. Additionally, US Congress on Friday finally approved the Biden’s infrastructure bill (see below) which includes $550bn in new funding. It suggests that last week’s falling projected sales in the quarterly refunding announcement will be a one-off and potentially even reversed. This week’s second highlight is Wednesday’s October US CPI release. Consensus expects an increase from 5.4% Y/Y to 5.9% Y/Y, which would be the highest level since 1990. The market reaction will test Powell’s attempt to focus on the labour market as “temporary” inflation pressures should subside in spring next year. Speeches by a whole bunch of ECB and Fed governors serve as a wildcard in the holiday-thinned/reduced trading week. US markets are partially closed on Thursday in observance of Veteran’s Day.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Has Immediate Resistance Near 0.7550

Equities seem to have recovered from crucial supports. Dow can test crucial resistance at 36000/100 before falling from there in the medium term. Dax can rise towards 15900 before again falling off from there. Nikkei has risen well and looks bullish for a rise to 30000/31000 on sustained trade above 29500. Shanghai is bullish while above 3500. Fall in Nifty can be limited to 17400 for now before a bounce back to 18000 or higher is seen. Sensex can remain within 59000-60000 for now.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: Dollar Index Fell Sharply To Levels Below 93.50

Equities seem to have recovered a bit. Dow has risen back after a sharp rise seen in the previous session. Although there is scope to rise towards crucial resistance near 36000, while the level holds, medium term rise could be limited on the upside. Dax can test 15400 before rising back again towards 15600/800/900 in the medium term. Nikkei and Shanghai are stable. Nikkei can fall to 28250/000 while Shanghai is bullish while above 3500, else can fall to 3400/3350 before rising back. Nifty and Sensex saw a sharp fall breaking below respective supports at 18000 and 60000. A fall to 17400 and 59000 looks likely while below the broken supports if the indices are unable to bounce back immediately today.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures post back-to-back session gains

Oil futures climbed Monday for a second straight session, with prices settling at their highest level in almost a week. Prices got a boost on the back of the $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending packet and Saudi Arabia's move to lift prices for crude exports, analysts said. Meanwhile, a survey from S&P Global Platts revealed that OPEC+ -- the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- has struggled to raise production to meet its current output quotas. OPEC+ output rose by 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members lifted output last month, the survey said. December WTI oil rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $81.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 2, according to FactSet data.
