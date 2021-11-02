Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Is Holding Above Support At 131.50

Last week’s heavy correction/short covering on core bond markets continued into the closing bell. The Bank of England’s deception put off most hasty (G4) policy normalization bets while Fed Chair Powell (and BoE governor Bailey for that matter) tried to guide the focus from stubbornly high inflation to room for progress on the labour market. Decent to strong October payrolls failed to pick up that role of lightening rod. A spike lower in US Treasuries soon met with fresh core bond buying. US Treasuries in a daily perspective did underperform vs German Bunds and UK Gilts. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields dropping 2.3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield fell below the neckline (1.51%) of an head-and-shoulders formation with targets at 1.41%, 1.39% and 1.32%. The German yield curve moved in similar fashion with yields declining by 1.9 bps (2-yr) to 9.2 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield already on Thursday dropped through the neckline of a triple top formation with final target at -0.32%. UK Gilt yields lost 7.9 bps (2-yr) to 12.7 bps (30-yr). The sharp repositioning at the front end is striking as investors discounted a BoE rate hike. We assume that the pace of the core bond gains will at least slow this week. Attention in first instance shifts to the US Treasury’s mid-month refinancing operation. Tonight’s 3-yr Note sale will be followed by 10-yr Note and 30-yr Bond sales tomorrow and on Wednesday. The outcome will be telling for investor appetite at current market levels and given current inflation dynamics. Additionally, US Congress on Friday finally approved the Biden’s infrastructure bill (see below) which includes $550bn in new funding. It suggests that last week’s falling projected sales in the quarterly refunding announcement will be a one-off and potentially even reversed. This week’s second highlight is Wednesday’s October US CPI release. Consensus expects an increase from 5.4% Y/Y to 5.9% Y/Y, which would be the highest level since 1990. The market reaction will test Powell’s attempt to focus on the labour market as “temporary” inflation pressures should subside in spring next year. Speeches by a whole bunch of ECB and Fed governors serve as a wildcard in the holiday-thinned/reduced trading week. US markets are partially closed on Thursday in observance of Veteran’s Day.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO