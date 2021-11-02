CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Gunmen abduct staff and children at university in Nigerian capital

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

ABUJA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gunmen abducted four members of staff and their children from the University of Abuja on Tuesday, the university said, in a rare kidnapping at such a large institution in the Nigerian capital.

Gangs of armed men, known locally as bandits, late last year launched a series of abductions from schools and attacks on villages, mostly in the northwest of the country, in return for ransom.

There have been kidnappings of individuals on the outskirts of Abuja, but attacks on universities are rare.

"Suspected bandits attacked the staff quarters of the university in the early hours of today. We have report that four of our staff and their children were, nevertheless, abducted," the university said on its Facebook page.

A source at the university told Reuters that one staff member was taken together with his son and daughter.

Nigeria's security forces are stretched on several fronts, including growing lawlessness in the north and northwest and a 12-year Islamist insurgency in the northeast that has killed thousands.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Benin bronze: 'Looted' Nigerian sculpture returned by university

A sculpture was handed back to Nigeria by the University of Aberdeen on Thursday after its "extremely immoral" acquisition. The "priceless" bronze is described as having been looted by British soldiers in Benin City in 1897. Depicting an Oba (king) of Benin, it was acquired by the university in 1957...
AFRICA
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Attacker tells woman to ‘go back to China,’ randomly punches her: cops

A hateful assailant told a woman to “go back to China” and slugged her in the back of the head in an unprovoked Lower Manhattan attack this week, police said. The 26-year-old victim was unloading luggage from a car on Hudson Street near Dominick Street in Hudson Square around 3:30 p.m. on Halloween when a woman came up behind her and snarled, “Get out of Chinatown. Go back to China!,” according to authorities.
MANHATTAN, NY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Nigerian#Gunmen#The University Of Abuja#Islamist
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Sierra Leone must learn from tanker blast, says president

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio said on Sunday the West African country "must learn" from the deaths of over 100 people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in the capital Freetown. Three days of national mourning would begin on Monday with flags ordered to fly at half mast and prayers held nationwide on Friday and Sunday, he said in a televised address to the nation. "We are going to concentrate on helping those who are critically injured right now," Bio said earlier in the day after returning from Britain, where he had been attending the COP26 climate conference. Reiterating the government's promise of free treatment for the injured, the president added that the country "must learn from this unfortunate incident".
AFRICA
NBC News

Suspect in Cleo Smith abduction flown to state capital in custody

Don't buy Progressive glasses before reading thisWe have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear and our secrets have been uncovered. 7 reasons this is the #1 site to buy glasses onlineWith 12 of years experience and over 4 million pairs of glasses sold, we have changed the game when it comes to buying prescription eyewear, and our secrets have been uncovered.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
caribbeantoday.com

UNICEF Sounds Alarm Over Abductions of Women and Children in Haiti

UNITED NATIONS – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned that the number of children and women abducted in Haiti until the end of August has already surpassed last year’s total. According to UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, Jean Gough, “nowhere is safe for children...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Ethiopia rebels dismiss bloodbath fears as crowds rally for army

Rebels fighting Ethiopia's government have played down reports that they would face a hostile population or cause a "bloodbath" if they advanced into Addis Ababa, even as tens of thousands joined a pro-military rally in the capital on Sunday. Fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and their allies have been locked in a year-long war with the government that has killed thousands and pushed many more into desperate conditions in the vast east African nation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. But the TPLF and their allies have claimed several victories in recent weeks, taking towns some 400 kilometres from the capital, and have not ruled out marching on Addis Ababa.
PROTESTS
AFP

Cyprus to try six over alleged plot against Israelis

Six people will stand trial in Cyprus on December 6 for allegedly plotting to attack Israeli businesspeople on the Mediterranean island, police said. The case prompted Israel to accuse Iran of plotting "terror" attacks against its citizens in Cyprus.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

UN envoy visits Tigray, pleads for humanitarian access

The UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs visited Ethiopia's Tigray region Sunday, pleading for greater access for aid to civilians amid escalating clashes between rebel and government forces. During a visit to Tigrayan capital Mekele, Martin Griffiths met with the region's "de facto authorities" and insisted on "the need for humanitarian access and protection of civilians through all areas under their control," according to a UN spokesperson. Griffiths later returned to Addis Ababa. Other sources said Griffiths was in Mekele at the same time as Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union's high representative for the Horn of Africa, who was there to meet with Debretsion Gebremichael, head of the Tigray People's Liberation Front.
UNITED NATIONS
The Independent

UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta

The head of the U.N. body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said Friday that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”Nicholas Koumjian told U.N. reporters that the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar, which he heads, has received over 200,000 communications since the army takeover and has collected over 1.5 million items of evidence that are being analyzed “so that one day those most responsible for the serious international crimes in Myanmar will be brought to account.”In determining that the crimes...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy