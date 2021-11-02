Can the peer identification be a local ip while the ipsec tunnel is between 2 public IPs?

I do see commit and config options in Panorama. I am aware that commit option is used to push configuration to Panorama and then to Managed firewalls. I would like to know when to use "save changes" and what is it for under config options.if possible , Please also explain about Lock option. Lock option is used to lock commit when multiple users try to push configuration changes at the same time but I would like to know whether we need to save changes we made or commit to Panorama if I want to handover to the other user to do commit.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO