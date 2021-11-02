CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles keep Fletcher Cox despite rumors, add a rookie cornerback at NFL trade deadline

Asbury Park Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles were apparently more interested in selling than buying, but they ended up adding a player anyway. The Eagles traded a sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in return for rookie cornerback Kary Vincent, whom the Broncos drafted in the seventh round. Vincent has not played in a...

www.app.com

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
NFL
Daily Local News

Eagles’ Gannon sees communication as key when it comes to Fletcher Cox

PHILADELPHIA — Two days after defensive tackle Fletcher Cox very publicly said he couldn’t play in the Eagles’ passive scheme, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he would try to give the six-time Pro Bowl player more opportunities to rush the passer. That would entail freeing the soon-to-be 31-year-old Cox from...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles DC Responds To Fletcher Cox’s Criticism

The Philadelphia Eagles are a bit of a mess right now with a first-year coaching staff. Nick Sirianni is 2-5 in his debut season with the Eagles and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is now taking criticism from his own players. Veteran Fletcher Cox recently called out Gannon, not by name,...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Fletcher Cox Frustrated by Eagles' Passive Defensive Scheme

LAS VEGAS — Fletcher Cox wants to attack. The 30-year-old defensive tackle has made a career of getting downhill and after quarterbacks, racking up six Pro Bowl nods in his first nine years in the NFL. This new defense just isn’t very aggressive. And Cox is frustrated. “It’s honestly not...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles practice report: Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts keep the faith; DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox updates

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni could have a green thumb, and it has nothing to do with the team’s colors. Sirianni has been trying to find a way to deliver a message to a team that has lost four out of the last five games, hoping it would resonate with the players and inspire them to rise out of the dirt that is being tossed on their playoff hopes.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Patriots sign former Jets and Eagles cornerbacks to practice squad

Desperate times call for desperate measures. The New England Patriots have signed former New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole and ex-Philadelphia Eagles defensive back De’Vante Bausby to the practice squad. The Patriots are hurting for depth in the secondary after trading Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers and watching Jonathan...
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL rumors: Broncos trade Von Miller to Rams in deadline deal blockbuster | How it impacts Eagles in Week 10

The Eagles won’t need to worry about planning for All-Pro linebacker Von Miller in Week 10. The Denver Broncos are trading the former Super Bowl MVP to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of 2022 Day 2 picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos will pay $9 million of Miller’s $9.7 million salary to make the deal work, according to Schefter.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

The Eagles should have traded Fletcher Cox; now they can't

Once upon a time, the Philadelphia Eagles had a gift for recognizing when aging, veteran players were past their primes, and they had the fortitude to make the often unpopular decisions to move on from them a year early instead of a year too late. More recently, the team has...
NFL
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Ex-Eagles wide receiver could be on the move (again) before trade deadline

DeSean Jackson could be on the move. Again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Rams and WR DeSean Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. The 34-year-old can still run, averaging 27.6 yards per catch this year, including a 75-yard TD. #Rams coach Sean McVay confirms that DeSean Jackson has permission to seek a trade and that he won’t play this week. McVay says Jackson deserves to receive the opportunity to look around.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles Trade Rumors: Fletcher Cox Unlikely to Be Dealt for Less Than High Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles have received trade inquiries for Fletcher Cox but are reportedly unlikely to move the veteran defensive tackle unless they get a high-round draft pick. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Eagles general manager Howie Roseman sees Cox as a veteran who can help the team beyond this...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles rumors: Fletcher Cox named as possible last-minute trade collateral

Though you’ve heard references to the fact ‘that the NFL is a business’, it’s easy to allow yourself to believe that certain guys are just off-limits. Apparently, that isn’t the case. For nine NFL seasons, Fletcher Cox‘s name has been as synonymous with the Philadephia Eagles as the Rocky statue, the cheesesteak, and the Phillie Phanatic are with the City of Brotherly Love.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Teams inquiring about trading for Fletcher Cox

Veteran Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has not been shy about expressing his struggle with finding a fit in the scheme put in place by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon this season and other teams are reportedly looking to see if the Eagles will trade him before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Jay...
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: DeVante Parker among potential NFL trade deadline targets

WR DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins. Just like Cooks, Parker would also be a viable option to fill in for Reagor. Parker has 25 catches for 327 yards and a touchdown this season with the Miami Dolphins. The Eagles have had an extensive history making trades, including the pre-2021 draft deal that netted the Eagles the Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick, which is currently second overall. Will the Dolphins still do another trade with the Eagles? Maybe.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Fletcher Cox Has 2-Word Message Amid Trade Rumors

Ahead of today’s NFL trade deadline, rumors involving Eagles Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have been red hot. But with a simple post on Instagram, the 10th-year Philadelphia star discounted that speculation. “FOREVER PHILLY!!!!!!” he wrote under the post. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Cox’s message with a recent...
NFL

