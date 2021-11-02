Kana Mafune's On Air Dekinai! Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2022

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in April 2022 under its mature imprint Ghost Ship. It describes the story:. Powerful, world-conquering vampiress Manamir is on the verge of world conquest, but when a teleportation spell goes awry, she finds herself stranded on Earth. Not only has she been flung into a world that's not her own, she has lost the very power that defines a vampire: the ability to drink human blood! Unable to steal energy from others, Manamir has to make ends meet somehow, which is why she ends up working part-time at a convenience store, selling smokes to bikers while trying to grasp the subtleties of Earth life. Maybe she'd make more money selling her panties...

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO