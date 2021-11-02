CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Kana Mafune's On Air Dekinai! Manga Gets TV Anime in January 2022

By Editorials
Anime News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop Team Epic's Jun Aoki directs series at Jinnan Studio, Space Neko Company. Jun Aoki (Gal & Dino, Pop Team Epic, Ore, Tsushima) is directing and overseeing the series scripts at Jinnan Studio and Space Neko...

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
otakustudy.com

Pre-Orders Open for Madman Entertainment’s January 2022 Anime Release Slate

A new year means there are plenty of new anime seasons to enjoy, whether you opt to stream yours through one of the several official anime streaming platforms or (more relevant to this) going old-school and purchasing your favourite shows on DVD and/or Blu-ray. With the turn of the month, we now have our first look at what Australian anime publisher Madman Entertainment has lined-up around home video releases on 5 January 2022. Will there be something to wrangle your Christmas money from your wallet or will it be purely streaming for you? Scroll down to find out!
COMICS
Anime News Network

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Adds Yuichiro Umehara to Cast

Key visual, ending theme artist for January 8 anime also unveiled. The official website for the anime of Hiroaki Mizusaki's Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department (Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san) manga revealed a new key visual and a new cast member for the anime on Tuesday. The show's official Twitter account also revealed that all-female idol group Maybe Me will perform the show's ending theme songs "Aimai Identity" and "Destiny."
COMICS
Collider

'Spy x Family' Anime Trailer Reveals Adaptation of Acclaimed Action-Comedy Manga by WIT Studio and Cloverworks

Grab the wife and kid and suit up for some espionage, a new anime is coming next year. Toho Animation dropped the trailer for the upcoming anime Spy x Family. Based on the manga of the same name, Spy x Family will tell the story of a master spy who must infiltrate an elite private school, but in order to do so, he must recruit a woman and child to pose as his family. There has yet to be an announcement of a premiere date, but the trailer promises a 2022 release.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kazuma Ōtorino, Hikaru Arashima's Azalea Manga Ends

The manga debuted in Monthly Hero's in August 2019. The manga moved to the online "ComiPre" (Comiplex) website when the publisher moved all manga that were running in Monthly Hero's magazine in November 2020. Hero's Inc. published the manga's third compiled book volume in March. Ōtorino wrote the manga, while Arashima drew the art.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tokyo#Anime Series#Anime Manga#Tokyo Tokyo#Air Dekinai#Pop Team Epic#Gal Dino#Tv Tokyo Music
Anime News Network

The Dawn of the Witch TV Anime Premieres in April 2022

The light novel series is set in the same fantasy world as Kobashiri's (Grimoire of Zero) Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahō no Sho light novel series, now at peace after having endured a conflict between the church and witches for 500 years. However, embers of war still burn in some regions of the world. The story centers on Savil, a hopeless student at the Kingdom of Wenias' College of Magic. Savil has somehow lost all memory of his time before attending the college. The school's headmaster Albus sends him for special training to the southern part of the continent, where persecution against witches runs strong.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Chibi Maruko-chan Manga Gets Its 1st Stage Play in Winter 2022

35th anniversary play imagines Maruko-chan's male classmates later in high school. The manga's creator Momoko Sakura passed away due to breast cancer at the age of 53 in August 2018. She serialized the manga in Shueisha's Ribon magazine from 1986 to 1996. The comedy manga, which follows the everyday life of a third-grade schoolgirl, has about 32 million copies in print. Sakura launched a four-panel version in a Japanese newspaper in 2007, and she ended that version in 2011.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Yukari Takinami Launches New Manga on Kodansha's New Site

Kodansha announced on Monday on Twitter and in the December issues of its Kiss and Afternoon magazines that it is launching a new manga website "&Sofa" that will debut on November 22. Yukari Takinami (Ex-Enthusiasts: Motokare Mania) will launch a new manga titled Watashitachi wa Mutsū Renai ga Shitai ~Kagiaka Joshi to Hoshikuzu Danshi to Femi Ojisan (We Want a Painless Romance ~Private Account Girl and Stardust Boy and Feminine Uncle) on the website.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls Anime's Video Reveals 2-Part Theatrical Format With January 28 Debut

The official website for Chikyūgai Shōnen Shōjo (Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls), director and writer Mitsuo Iso's first new original anime since 2007's Dennō Coil, began streaming the project's teaser trailer on Wednesday. The video reveals that the anime will screen in theaters, and will screen in two parts. The first part will open on January 28, and the second part will open on February 11. Each part will screen for two weeks only in theaters. The theatrical project will also have a simultaneous release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Tokyo, JP
ComicBook

Lupin the 3rd: Manga and Anime Creators Honor Series' 50th Anniversary

Since the 1960s, Lupin The 3rd has been a heavy part of the medium of anime, spawning countless television series and feature-length films over the decades that have followed the Gentleman Thief. First created by deceased mangaka Monkey Punch, the series has recently hit its fiftieth anniversary and a number of major names in both the anime and manga industry have taken the opportunity to honor the franchise. Currently, Lupin The Third Part 6 is the latest season in the long-running franchise which pits the anime thief against none other than Sherlock Holmes, as Lupin is framed for the murder of Dr. Watson.
COMICS
gamefreaks365.com

8 Best Detective Anime and Manga

Nothing screams engaging entertainment more than a detective series that has you hooked till the very end. Anime and Manga are enjoyed by a significant proportion of the population. 27% of adults (aged between 18 to 29 years) admitted to having a favorable impression of anime films. 13% of adults in the age group of 30-44 years agreed to the same, as did 7% of those in the age group of 45-54 years.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Twitter Manga Chiikawa Gets Anime by Doga Kobo Next Year

The official Twitter account for Nagano's Chiikawa manga announced on Thursday that an anime adaptation has been green-lit for next year. The studio Doga Kobo is producing the anime. The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature"...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kakushigoto's Kōji Kumeta Launches New Manga

Kumeta's most recent manga is Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition. Kumeta (Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei, Joshiraku) published a four-page introduction to the manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in November 2015, and then published the first full chapter in the same magazine in December 2015. The manga ended in July 2020 and has 12 compiled volumes. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 18-24

Lupin III: Island of Assassins rerun earns 7.5% rating. The latest episode of Radiation House 2, the second season live-action series based on Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, October 18 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.8% rating. Title Station...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Hajime Segawa's Shikabane-Gatana Manga Ends in November

The "battle action" manga centers on Jūki Kiki (name romanization not official), a middle school boy who lives a happy life despite slightly strange family circumstances. But when a great disaster strikes, strange zombie-like creatures kidnap his younger sister. To find the whereabouts of his younger sister, Jūki heads to monster-infested Tokyo. There, he has a chance encounter with a high school girl wielding a mysterious sword.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Mazica Party TV Anime Gets Compilation Film on December 3

"Magic x party"-themed TV anime premiered in Japan on April 4. The official website for the Mazica Party television anime announced on Monday that the anime is getting a compilation film that will open in Japan on December 3. The members of Skypeace, who are performing the show's new opening theme song, will voice guest roles in the film.
COMICS
Anime News Network

It's Just Not My Night: Tale of a Fallen Vampire Queen Manga Ends

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in April 2022 under its mature imprint Ghost Ship. It describes the story:. Powerful, world-conquering vampiress Manamir is on the verge of world conquest, but when a teleportation spell goes awry, she finds herself stranded on Earth. Not only has she been flung into a world that's not her own, she has lost the very power that defines a vampire: the ability to drink human blood! Unable to steal energy from others, Manamir has to make ends meet somehow, which is why she ends up working part-time at a convenience store, selling smokes to bikers while trying to grasp the subtleties of Earth life. Maybe she'd make more money selling her panties...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Moto Hagio's Poe Clan Manga Gets New Series in 2022

Shogakukan will publish the second and final book volume of Poe no Ichizoku: Himitsu no Hanazono (The Poe Clan: The Secret Garden), the latest arc of the manga, on November 10. The manga launched in May 2019, and the end of the first chapter announced a hiatus for the manga. The manga resumed in June 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in November 2020.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Takao Saito's Onihei Crime Reports in Edo Manga Continues

Manga to continue without changes per manga creator's final wishes. Saito's Golgo 13 manga is similarly continuing on without him, with the Saito Production group of artists continuing the work with the assistance of the editorial department of Shogakukan's Big Comic magazine and an additional scriptwriting staff. Kubota and Saito...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Original Anime Film Hula Fulla Dance's Manga Adaptation Ends

Shidō launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive on January 27. The film's story centers on Hiwa Natsunagi (played by Haruka Fukuhara), a novice at hula dancing who nevertheless takes a job as a hula dancer at the real life Spa Resort Hawaiians hotel. The film shows the relationships between her and her colleagues. The same hotel in Iwaki city, Fukushima was also the setting for the popular 2006 film Hula Girls. Iwaki is also the setting for Gaina's Hulaing Babies anime, which is similarly centered on hula dancing.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy