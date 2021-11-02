CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colt Data Centre Services Accelerates Hyperscale Strategy, announcing it has sold Twelve Colocation Sites

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Over the last few years, Colt DCS has focused on building and developing larger hyperscale data centre sites across both the Europe and APAC regions, anchored by customers within large population centres as the result of the rapidly increasing consumption rate of cloud and content-based applications. Having conducted a thorough review...

markets.businessinsider.com

aithority.com

Semarchy Partners With Tata Consultancy Services To Accelerate Advanced Master Data Management Capabilities

Partnership combines TCS DAEzMo Data Estate Modernization capabilities with the agility of the Semarchy Intelligent Data Hub to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and empower businesses with a single view of the core data across the enterprise. Semarchy, creator of the Intelligent Data Hub, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

How digital brokers can address Europe's lack of investing appetite

Digital brokers are expanding across Europe in a bid to dethrone eToro as the trading app of choice. eToro is available in 140 countries and has more than 20 million users—69% of whom are based in Europe. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry....
MARKETS
Business Insider

Protecting data against threats is critical for startups and growing businesses

Data contains valuable business insights that can help your organization achieve its goals. Threats to data availability come from many sources, from cyberattacks to user errors. Make sure you opt for a storage solution that will not only grow with your business, but protect your data every step of the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Mobile payments firm Paytm kicks off India's biggest IPO

India's biggest-ever initial public offering opened Monday with digital payments platform Paytm looking to raise nearly $2.5 billion, in what has already been a record year for share listings. Paytm is backed by Chinese tycoon Jack Ma's Ant Group, Japan's SoftBank and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which together own around a third of the company. The firm was founded barely a decade ago by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the son of a schoolteacher who says he learned English by listening to rock music. He was ranked India's youngest dollar billionaire four years ago at the age of 38 and now has a net worth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes. He owns a nearly 14-percent stake.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

SMB neobanking may get a confidence boost from Qonto's possible €400M round

French neobank Qonto is in talks to raise about €400 million at a valuation up to €4.4 billion. Qonto targets SMBs and freelancers by offering three types of paid accounts with monthly fees. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Samsung and Alphawave IP Announce Acceleration of Deep Partnership with Flagship Global Hyperscaler Design Win at 4nm

LONDON, United Kingdom, SEOUL, South Korea, and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2021 – Alphawave IP, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, and Samsung are pleased to announce they have secured a strategic design win with a flagship global hyperscaler for a leading-edge datacentre system-on-chip (SoC). This represents one of the first global hyperscaler design wins in Samsung’s 4nm technology, and highlights Alphawave’s continued leadership of its connectivity technology. The design win leverages Alphawave’s most advanced silicon IP technologies at 4nm that delivers 100Gbps Ethernet connectivity.
BUSINESS
Billboard

Warner Music Promotes Chris Gobalakrishna, Jonathan Serbin to 'Accelerate' Asia Strategy

BRISBANE, Australia -- Warner Music Group is taking another step towards realizing its ambitions for Asia, with the appointment of Chris Gobalakrishna and Jonathan Serbin to jointly oversee operations across the region. Announced today (Nov. 4), Gobalakrishna and Serbin are named co-presidents Warner Music Asia, reporting to Simon Robson, president,...
WORLD
Business Insider

Treasure Data Raises $234 Million Led by SoftBank Corp., Accelerating Growth and Beyond Marketing Vision

"We are in the age of the digital customer and now more than ever, it is critical for businesses to leverage the power of data to drive exceptional experiences," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO of Treasure Data. "This investment by SoftBank Corp. will help us execute on our vision of bringing the CDP enterprise-wide, whether it is in marketing, service, sales or beyond. By enhancing our ability to unlock customer-centricity for brands around the world, we continue our long-standing commitment to enable success for Treasure Data's clients."
BUSINESS
Business Insider

MoneyGram and Western Union buckle down on digital initiatives as competitive tides rise

MoneyGram and Western Union both delivered strong digital volume results in Q3. Declining cash use globally will also make digital remittance solutions critical going forward. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The news: The two...
ECONOMY
Axios Tampa Bay

Influential startup accelerator announces USF partnership

Tampa Bay Wave is strengthening its tech influence across the bay.Driving the news: The startup accelerator announced a partnership with the University of South Florida's business school yesterday, laying the foundation for huge tech industry growth on both sides of the bridge.The first cohort for the new FinTech|X Accelerator will be selected in 2022 and will focus on startups blending technology and financial services, like online banking, crypto and crowdfunding.Starting in mid-April, in-person programming and events will take place primarily on USF's St. Petersburg campus during the 90-day accelerator.Why it matters: After Forbes named Tampa the nation's top tech city,...
TAMPA, FL
etftrends.com

The Intersection of Big Data and On-Demand Services

The digital future is one that is increasingly lived online. As such, the companies that succeed are the ones that not only know how to collect and organize deep, high-quality sets of data, but that can also refine that data into meaningful, actionable insight. In 2020, approximately 64 zettabytes —...
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

China Service Sector Growth Accelerates In October

(RTTNews) - China's service sector logged a strong momentum in October underpinned by business activity and new work, data published by IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.8 in October from 53.4 in September. The rate of growth was the quickest seen since July.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Playing Catchup After Implementing Accelerated Pandemic Cloud Strategies

The Covid-19 pandemic delivered massive challenges to businesses: accelerated cloud adoption, e-commerce changes, remote workforce models and related impacts. These knock-on effects prompted organizations to quickly adopt new technology tools and systems to keep up with ever-changing market conditions. In the organizational haste to move to the cloud, though, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
martechseries.com

Abris.io, a Company Focused on NFTs and NFTs-as-a-Service, Today Announced it has Appointed Priya Samant as CEO

Abris.io, a company focused on NFTs and NFTs-as-a-Service, today announced that it has appointed Priya Samant as CEO. Abris.io, a company focused on NFTs and NFTs-as-a-Service providers, announced that it has appointed Priya Samant as Chief Executive Officer. Marketing Technology News: Abris.io Launches an Eco-Friendly NFT Marketplace and White Label...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

RIMES Accelerates its Investment in Innovation With the Appointment of Justin Brickwood as Head of Benchmark Data Services

RIMES announces the appointment of Justin Brickwood as Head of Benchmark Data Services. In this role, Justin will be accountable for product innovation and transformation, further demonstrating RIMES’ commitment to bringing highly innovative solutions to its clients. Based in London Justin will join the Executive Committee and report to Brad Hunt, CEO of RIMES.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Director of Research Strategy and Services

The University of Birmingham’s heritage as Britain’s first civic university is combined with one of the most compelling and ambitious agendas in higher education. A comprehensive research-intensive institution with more than 8,000 staff, 38,000 students, over 350,000 alumni, turnover exceeding £750 million and securing over £200 million annually in research awards, Birmingham has world-class strengths across the disciplines. Bringing original thinking, a clear focus and rigour, Birmingham is ranked in the top 100 universities globally and the top 20 in the UK.
EDUCATION

