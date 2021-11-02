CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guidehouse Insights Examines the Influence of Supply Chains on the Viability of Battery Chemistries in the Energy Storage Market

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Advanced battery technologies for transportation and stationary energy storage have quickly evolved in recent years to prioritize performance and cost. Each storage application requires unique needs that have led to rapid developments in terms of chemistry and composition in the battery market. Outside forces such as global supply chains have also...

World Economic Forum

Here's how supply chain issues are affecting renewable energy projects

Solar power was at its cheapest in 2020. However, supply chain disruptions mean that 56% of worldwide utility-scale solar projects planned for 2022 could be postposed or cancelled. Below is a breakdown of the causes behind this problem, which are centred around the current price increases and cost uncertainty of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ucsusa.org

What is the Supply Chain for Clean Energy and Climate Change?

As consumers suffer from climate-related power outages and electric power grid bottlenecks are limiting low-cost, carbon-free energy supplies, the grid is coming under greater public scrutiny, and planning for more transmission is more popular than ever. That makes sense, because energy delivery relies on infrastructure. When storms knock down wires...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

Guidehouse Insights Report: Powering Resilient EV Infrastructure

The increasing penetration of renewable energy and the electrification of buildings and transportation pose additional challenges to the grid. These challenges further strain capital planning and real-time grid operations to balancing supply and demand with grid support services such as peaking capacity, demand response, and other ancillary services. What does this mean for the electric vehicle (EV) market, poised for major growth in the coming decades? An unreliable grid not only threatens business continuity and inconveniences consumers, but it also threatens the resiliency of transportation networks.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Zinc-bromide battery for stationary energy storage from Australia

Sydney-based battery company Gelion Technologies recently entered into a partnership with one of Australia’s two lead-acid battery manufacturers, Battery Energy Power Solutions. The partnership will see Gelion’s redesigned and trademarked non-flow zinc-bromide (ZnBr2) “Endure” batteries produced in Battery Energy’s facility in Sydney. Thomas Maschmeyer, a University of Sydney chemistry professor,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Europe's EV battery strategy threatened by supply chain gaps, Eramet says

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe is still not investing enough in the supply chain for electric vehicle batteries and this could leave its planned gigafactories short of coveted minerals, French mining group Eramet said. Eramet is struggling to attract investment from its home region to process its overseas nickel, lithium and...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Solving the energy storage and supply puzzle for battery-run devices

Curtin University research has found a simple and affordable method to determine which chemicals and types of metals are best used to store and supply energy, in a breakthrough for any battery-run devices and technologies reliant on the fast and reliable supply of electricity, including smart phones and tablets. Lead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GreenBiz

Why supply chain disruptions may slow down clean energy deployments

The cost of renewable energy is going up, and that could be bad news for corporate renewable energy commitments — and global climate goals. Edison Energy Renewable Market Update for Q3 (registration required) outlines how a confluence of factors are making renewable technologies more expensive, including:. Increased costs for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Guidehouse Insights Report Expects North America to Surpass Europe as the Largest Market Globally for Hydrogen Storage Technologies in 2028

Sector-coupling, an avenue in which green hydrogen is an integral fuel for facilitating a transition to net zero, is gaining momentum. To satisfy this forecast hydrogen demand, scaling up infrastructure across generation, transmission, distribution, and storage is imperative. Due to inherent variability along the hydrogen supply-demand chain, hydrogen storage is critical to the development of the hydrogen economy. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, Europe is anticipated to remain the largest market globally for hydrogen storage technologies through 2028, when it is expected to be surpassed by North America.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WREG

Supply chain issues may cause energy prices to soar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s going to cost more to stay warm this winter. That’s the prediction as energy prices hit multi-year highs. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Tuesday that people heating their homes with varying types of energy, including natural gas, could see an increase in cost.  Memphis Light Gas & Water addressed the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
utilitydive.com

Honeywell enters energy storage market, teams with Duke to test 12-hour flow battery tech

Honeywell is moving into the energy storage market with the announcement of a flow battery technology that can store and dispatch electricity for up to 12 hours. Honeywell will test a 400 kWh unit at Duke Energy's Mount Holly microgrid test bed facility in North Carolina in 2022. If successful, Honeywell says it aims to deploy a utility-scale pilot project of 60 MWh in 2023.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Digiday

Marketing Briefing: Why influencers could help market around this holiday’s supply chain issues

We already know that holiday ads are coming early this year — getting people to shop earlier due to supply chain issues means advertising earlier, too. That’s not the only change marketers are making to their holiday plans: they’re are also increasing their investments in influencers and creators for this holiday season, according to influencer marketing and agency execs.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Honeywell Introduces New Flow Battery Technology To Provide Safer, Durable Solution For Large-Scale Renewable Energy Storage

Honeywell's new technology delivers greater flexibility and extended duration for utilities. The battery stores energy that can be used when wind and solar are absent, in the event of power outages and when power grids are at capacity. It can store and discharge electricity for up to 12 hours, exceeding the duration of lithium-ion batteries, which can only discharge up to 4 hours. The battery is designed with recyclable components and does not degrade over time. It maintains system performance, providing a reliable and cost-efficient system for 20 years.
INDUSTRY

