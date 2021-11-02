Guidehouse Insights Examines the Influence of Supply Chains on the Viability of Battery Chemistries in the Energy Storage Market

Sector-coupling, an avenue in which green hydrogen is an integral fuel for facilitating a transition to net zero, is gaining momentum. To satisfy this forecast hydrogen demand, scaling up infrastructure across generation, transmission, distribution, and storage is imperative. Due to inherent variability along the hydrogen supply-demand chain, hydrogen storage is critical to the development of the hydrogen economy. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, Europe is anticipated to remain the largest market globally for hydrogen storage technologies through 2028, when it is expected to be surpassed by North America.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO