64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Business Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:BTTX) rose 84.3% to close at $17.14. The company completed merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II on Friday. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) rose 26.7% to close at $17.02. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) climbed 26.1% to close at $27.20. Comtech confirmed the receipt...

markets.businessinsider.com

MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.32% higher to $288.80 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $6.28 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company achieved on May 10th.
Woonsocket Call

Best Stocks To Buy In November 2021? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch

Despite the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy update, tech stocks continue to gain in the stock market today. This is evident as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite heads towards newer heights as of today’s opening bell. If anything, the current focus on tech stocks makes sense in the larger scheme of things. For the most part, the pandemic supercharged the world’s reliance on tech. From the current immense demand for enterprise software services, fintechs, and even streaming tech, this is apparent. So much so that tech firms are also among the names turning heads during the current earnings season.
The Motley Fool

Why EverQuote Tumbled Yesterday

The reopened economy has drivers hitting the roads again in greater numbers, increasing claims. Everquote's platform is facing challenges as carriers begin repricing their policies. The online-insurance marketplace sees the rest of its non-auto policy business unaffected. What happened. Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) closed down more than 12% yesterday after...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.34% to $162.87 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.05 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.85% to $3,488.98 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $284.10 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
Benzinga

Pete Najarian: Unusual Options Activity In This Mega Cap Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said there was some “unusual activity” in the options market for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), which is trading at $148. Traders bought 50,000 of $152.50 strike calls expiring Nov. 5. That’s a “pretty major move,” Najarian said. This shows that someone is expecting to see...
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
The Motley Fool

Why Qualcomm Stock Jumped Another 5% Today

Shares of semiconductor giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which skyrocketed yesterday on news of a big earnings beat, maintained their momentum Friday with some help from Wall Street -- rising another 5% through 11:45 a.m. EDT. At last report, a tally by TheFly.com had no fewer than five separate analysts raising price...
Forbes

Deere Is Likely To Outperform This Stock Amid A Rebound In Construction Demand

We think that Deere stock (NYSE: DE) is currently is a better pick compared to Terex stock (NYSE: TEX), a global manufacturer of lifting and material processing products, despite Deere being the more expensive of the two. DE trades at about 2.5x trailing revenues, compared to just 0.9x for Terex. Although both the companies have benefited from the rise in construction activities post-pandemic, Deere’s financial performance has been better over the recent years. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Deere vs Terex: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
Business Insider

PepsiCo says its first Tesla Semi trucks are coming this year, despite Elon Musk warning of delays

Your next bag of Doritos or case of Mountain Dew could arrive at the store by way of a fully electric Tesla Semi. PepsiCo, the maker of snacks and drinks from Lays to Cheetos to its namesake soda, expects to take delivery of its first battery-powered big rigs by the end of the year. Tesla has a history of missing deadlines for its vehicle launches, but it appears that the Semi may hit the road sooner than Elon Musk expected.
