Starbucks will add 2,000 new locations in fiscal 2022. 75% of them will come from outside of the U.S. Starbucks is more loved in China than in the U.S. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) gave investors an early peek into its plans for the fiscal year 2022 when it reported fourth-quarter earnings results on Oct. 29. To hardly anyone's surprise, Starbucks noted that the majority of new locations it intends to add will be international ones.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO