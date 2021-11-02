CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 93 Percent Effective at Protecting Teens from Hospitalization

By Dan Weckerly
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be 93 percent effective in protecting 12- to 18-year-olds against hospitalization, writes Robert Towey for NBC10. From June through September, the CDC followed 464 COVID-19 patients in this age...

