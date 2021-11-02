CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOREX-Aussie drops as RBA sounds dovish tone in busy cenbank week

By Tommy Wilkes
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* RBA says inflation still too low, Aussie drops 0.7%

* Markets now focus on Fed, BoE meetings

* Most currencies tread water ahead of cenbank meetings

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s dollar fell on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia sounded a more dovish tone than expected, in the first of several meetings of central banks this week.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve, which kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday and is expected to announce the start of tapering its asset purchases. Markets are also pricing in an interest rate rise at the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

Investors in recent weeks have priced in a wave of tightening from central banks as they bet policymakers are sufficiently concerned about rising inflation to end pandemic-era levels of easing.

Australia’s central bank did not display that hawkish pivot many had expected, sending the Aussie dollar down as much as 0.7% to $0.7462, its weakest since Oct. 22.

The RBA stressed that inflation was still too low, although it also omitted its previous projection that rates were unlikely to rise until 2024 and dropped a key target for the April 2024 government bond.

Analysts said the message was still more hawkish than previous RBA meetings, even if not as hawkish as markets had anticipated.

“Unlike other central banks (like the ECB recently), the RBA’s message was successful in at least marginally scaling down hawkish bets, although markets are still pricing in 76bp (basis points) of tightening in the next 12 months,” said ING analysts in a research note.

“There is still clearly a gap between AUD and Aussie rates, with the former that saw a relatively small jump as rates sold off last week and now seems to be over-discounting the post-RBA correction in yields,” they said, adding that the short-term risk for the Aussie “skewed to the upside”.

New Zealand’s dollar also dropped, losing 0.2% to $0.7174.

The same inflation dilemma hangs over other central banks and kept currency markets largely treading water as they waited to see whether policymakers were ready to dial back stimulus.

“We expect the (Federal Open Market Committee) to state that the Fed is ready to act decisively if inflation is not moving towards target levels when tapering ends, but it still expects inflation to fall as supply constraints ease. We think investors will see this as advancing the likely timing of Fed rate hikes,” said Standard Chartered’s head of G10 FX, Steve Englander.

The dollar index traded flat at 93.918, nursing a 0.25% loss from Monday when it retreated from a 2 1/2-week high of 94.313.

The euro edged 0.1% lower to $1.1596.

Sterling was on the back foot, slipping 0.1% to $1.3651.

The dollar weakened 0.3% to 113.62 yen, continuing to consolidate below an almost four-year peak of 114.695 reached on Oct. 20.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month peak as investors cheer dovish cenbank stance

(Adds comment and updates prices) * ECB policymakers say inflation likely to fall by 2022. Nov 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near a two-month high on Monday, as investors held onto the view that central banks would keep interest rates low for the time being, with focus turning to key U.S. inflation data due later in the week.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rba#Inflation#Forex#Currency Markets#Forex Aussie#Fed#Tmsnrt Rs#The Federal Reserve#The Bank Of England#Ecb
Reuters

Asian stocks extend global gains ahead of U.S. inflation test

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill boosted sentiment while oil prices gained on the outlook for energy demand in an expansive global economy. The congressional passage of a long-delayed U.S. $1 trillion infrastructure...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
Reuters

Dollar wavers with inflation looming as next test for rates

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered a little below the year's peaks on Tuesday, while cryptocurrencies scaled records, as inflation numbers loom as the next test of traders' thinking on the outlook for interest rates. Price data, due from both China and the United States on Wednesday, could...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The Australian dollar fell significantly during the course of last week, but on Friday turned around to show signs of life. The daily candlestick on Friday ended up forming a bit of a hammer, and I think we will probably get a bit of a bounce in this pair. The US dollar looked as if it was on its back foot heading into the weekend, so I think we are going to see US dollar weakness across the board, even if it would only be for a short-term move. The Australian dollar might be a perfect place to play that trade.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Dovish RBA Monetary Statement sends AUD/USD below 74 US cents

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar faced headwinds, dropping 1.7% for the week as both the RBA and offshore central banks provided more dovish stances to potential interest rate hikes compared to market consensus. Opening at 0.7520 on Monday, a downward spiral to a weekly low of 0.7366 started on Melbourne Cup day as the release of the latest RBA rate statement remarked they would need to see wage growth materially higher for any rate hikes before 2024 and they remain patient. Furthermore, the Bank of England surprised markets with its decision to keep interest rates on hold when markets were pricing a 15-basis point rate hike.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dovish Central Bank Tones Boost Most Global Markets

Most global markets closed in the green on Thursday due to risk-on sentiment being restored after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its asset purchase tapering schedule and decided to keep interest rates unchanged as expected. Wall Street was mixed with the Dow Jones trading down by 0.24%, while the...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stumbles as RBA stubbornly maintains dovish tone

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens lower this morning, giving up over 1% following the RBA’s monthly policy announcement. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7530 the AUD fell steadily through the afternoon and overnight session as the RBA failed to meet market expectations and provide defined forward guidance on interest rate policy. Policymakers opted to leave the underlying cash rate on hold at 0.1% and while they chose to abandon the yield curve control program, they offered little to expect an interest rate hike will be brought forward. The RBA remains steadfast in its assessment of inflation and wage growth, reiterating its expectation inflation will not move significantly beyond its 2-3% target band until H2 2023 while wage growth is expected to remain stagnant through the foreseeable future. Having slipped below 0.75 US cents, the AUD slipped toward session lows at 0.7430. Our attentions turn now to the US Federal Reserve and its November FOMC policy update. An optimistic and hawkish Fed could prompt a correction in the recent risk on rally and highlight the divergence in monetary policy expectations, prompting a test of supports at 0.7430 and 0.7380.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA's More Dovish Tone

Investing.com — The Australian dollar took a plunge on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took on a more dovish tone than expected. The currency started its decline after the RBA's meeting, where it did not pivot to the hawkish stance that many analysts and traders had predicted. The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD drops to fresh weekly lows below 0.7500 on dovish RBA

AUD/USD sold-off into RBA’s dovishness despite opening doors to rate hikes. Pre-Fed anxiety weighs on global stocks, souring the market mood. A broadly subdued US dollar keeps the aussie’s downside cushioned. AUD/USD is consolidating the steep losses near weekly lows of 0.7470, as the sentiment around the Australian dollar was...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

RBA Board Drops YCC and 2024 Guidance

The Reserve Bank Board has made a sensible decision to move away from extreme policies of Yield Curve Targeting and naming the timing for the first rate hike. The Bank’s revised forecasts point to an expected first increase in 2023 but as and when circumstances evolve that view can be adjusted in the traditional way.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

Forex Today: AUD Falls as RBA Drops Yield Curve Control

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its monetary policies unchanged with the exception of dropping the yield curve control component of its monetary policy, meaning that a more hawkish, somewhat tighter monetary policy will now be applied. Counter-intuitively, the AUD fell following this release. The main US stock index, the...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

219K+
Followers
235K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy