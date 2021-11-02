CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to pre-pandemic shape

By Mark Kennedy
Lowell Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to its pre-pandemic form this year, with its route restored through Manhattan, high-flying helium balloons once again pulled by handlers and crowds welcomed back to cheer them on. This year’s parade — the 95th annual — will snap...

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Busy Philipps
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Ryan
Person
Kristin Chenoweth
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Donovan Patton
Person
Nelly
Person
Andy Grammer
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3

Jennifer Kate Hudson or as fans know her, “J.Hud”, has a rich history just the same as the democratic party. They both have been dealing with their separate histories for the Sam Cooke’s amazing song, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. At the Democratic National Convention, all three comes together for the third evening on Wednesday night. J.Hud the popular and beautiful American singer offers a cheerful and nailing performance under the tiffany dome. This overwhelming performance did take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center which is located in Jennifer’s hometown, Chicago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Ap#Scientist#Nbc
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Emotional During Wendy Moten's Incredible Knockout Performance

Blake Shelton's team is knocking The Voice coach for a loop! As the Season 21 Knockouts kicked off Monday, Shelton was left feeling pretty emotional when he paired up Wendy Moten and Jonathan Mouton, who both put on an amazing show. Mouten's rendition of Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now," impressed the judges right off the bat, but there was no comparison to Moten's jaw-dropping rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way."
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

See Nicole Kidman (briefly) as Lucille Ball in the first 'Being the Ricardos' trailer

Since it was revealed that Nicole Kidman would be playing TV icon Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming biopic, Being the Ricardos, fans of I Love Lucy have made it clear that they don't exactly love that casting choice. Skepticism ran rampant when the first photos from the film — which premieres Dec. 10 in theaters and on Prime Video on Dec. 21 — surfaced in the press.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mariah Carey Reteams With Apple TV+ on ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey. The superstar singer wasted nary a second after the Halloween holiday to shift gears into her most festive weeks of the year by announcing Tuesday that she will reteam with Apple TV+ on a new special titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Set to debut in December, it will feature the first-ever performance of a new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and legendary gospel talent Kirk Franklin. The special follows a 2020 outing for the undisputed Queen of Christmas and the streamer on Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which starred the elusive...
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

From The Shawshank Redemption to Dexter, the many, many roles of Clancy Brown

Brown played Viking Lofgren, an inmate at a boys reform school who targets Sean Penn's Mick O'Brien. "I think they had cast a young man before me who was a devout Christian. His parents didn't like the jail rape that was going on in the movie. My character stood guard while Tweety, my fellow jail boss, (played by Robert Lee Rush, right of Brown in this photo), did the deed."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy