Financials, property stocks drag Hang Seng lower as Fed meeting eyed

 6 days ago

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.22%

* China Enterprises index HSCE falls 0.4%

* Mainland property sector down 3.4% as debt worries worsen

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng index closed lower on Tuesday, giving up early tech-fuelled gains and weighed down by financial and real estate firms, while global investors awaited the U.S Federal Reserve policy decision on Wednesday. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 54.65 points, or 0.22%, at 25,099.67. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.4% to 8,863.83. ** Tech shares had fuelled early gains in the broader index, but the tech sub-index retreated after rising more than 4% in the morning session to end just 0.56% higher.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.4%, the financial sector ended 0.5% lower and the property sector dipped 0.99%, with mainland property firms slumping 3.43%.

** Chinese developers’ shares and bonds stumbled on worries over spreading financial contagion, as sources said one of the country’s top 20 homebuilders is seeking a new extension for its onshore debts.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was BYD Co Ltd, which rose 3.62%, while the biggest loser was CITIC Ltd, which fell 6.36%. ** China’s main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.1% at 3,505.63 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.04%. ** Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.17%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.43%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4003 per U.S. dollar at 08:10 UTC, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.3982. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

