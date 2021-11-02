Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi to Take Key Ruling Party Post

French right-wing presidential candidates vying to clinch the nomination for the Republicans party took aim at President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in the first of several televised debates they hope will energise their flagging campaigns. More than 100,000 card-carrying members of the party, which traces its roots back to post-war leader Charles de Gaulle, will choose their nominee at a congress on December 4. Five candidates took part in three hours of debate on Monday night that saw broad consensus on traditional right-wing themes such as immigration, delinquency and radical Islam -- as well as the perceived inadequacies of Macron. Former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called security "the main failure of this presidential term", while regional leader Valerie Pecresse accused the 43-year-old head of state of "burning up our cash" with his management of the Covid-19 crisis.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO