Presidential Election

Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi to Take Key Ruling Party Post

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No. 2 post in the ruling party, a powerful role that includes shaping policy and financing election campaigns. Motegi will replace Akira Amari who said he would vacate the position of Liberal Democratic Party...

www.usnews.com

CNN

Japan's Fumio Kishida defies expectations as ruling party easily keeps majority

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling LDP defied expectations and held on to a stable majority in Sunday's parliamentary election, solidifying his position in a fractious party and allowing him to ramp up stimulus. Kishida's conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) emerged with fewer seats in the powerful lower house than...
POLITICS
hot96.com

Japan ruling party’s election win takes pressure off PM for bigger spending

TOKYO (Reuters) – The ruling party’s solid victory in Japan’s parliamentary election on Sunday will likely take pressure off Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to inflate the size of a pandemic-relief stimulus package, easing market fears of massive bond issuance. Kishida has pledged to compile a fresh stimulus package worth “several...
POLITICS
The Week

Japan's ruling party retains parliamentary majority in new prime minister's 1st election

New Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida celebrated his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's surprising margin of victory in Sunday parliamentary elections. The LDP lost a handful of seats — it claimed 261 of the lower house's 465 seats, from 276 previously — but will retain its absolute majority, allowing Kishida to more easily enact his agenda. Initial exit polls suggested the LDP would need the support of its more dovish junior coalition partner, Komeita, which increased its seats to 32, from 29.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Japan Votes as Ruling Party Seeks Fresh Start

TOKYO, JAPAN - Polls opened in Japan's general election on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public with spending promises as his long-ruling conservatives seek a fresh start. Kishida became leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LPD) a month ago after Yoshihide Suga resigned...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Japan ruling party on defensive to maintain sole lower house majority – polls

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faces a fight to maintain its sole majority in the weekend’s lower house election, opinion polls on Friday showed, although the coalition government itself is likely to remain safe. The Sunday election is proving tough for the LDP, whose image was battered...
POLITICS
BBC

Japan election: How the elderly keep the ruling party in power

Japan is headed for a general election on Sunday which is widely expected to keep Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in power. His party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has led Japan for most of the last 65 years. Tokyo correspondent Rupert Wingfield-Hayes explains how it manages to keep its grip...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Japan's Ruling Party Is Set for Likely Bruising in Weekend Election

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and prime minister Fumio Kishida are likely to take a bruising at the weekend's lower house election, though the coalition government should safely retain power, opinion polls on Friday showed. The Sunday election is set to be a test for the LDP,...
POLITICS
