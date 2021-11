Make a purchase online these days and the chances are that at the checkout you will be given the option to pay in instalments, often interest-free. The option to buy now and pay later – or “BNPL” – is proving a hit with consumers and retailers. BNPL spending quadrupled to $99bn in the US this year alone and is expected to exceed $1trn worldwide in just four years’ time, according to Bloomberg. No wonder, then, that technology start-ups such as Klarna and Clearpay have been in a frenzy to grab market share. BNPL could be another way for investors to cash in on the ever-evolving boom in e-commerce.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO