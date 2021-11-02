CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I thought they were going to shoot all of us.' 5 times police used force against kids

By Abbie VanSickle
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Every year, police use force against thousands of teens across the U.S. During encounters that often start over the smallest of infractions, some of these young people wind up pepper sprayed, body slammed or threatened with guns. Many end up in emergency rooms.

Physical wounds are not the only trauma. In interviews with young people across the nation, reporters from The Marshall Project found that these incidents lead to mental trauma as well, leaving teens and children with a lasting distrust of the police. Here are some of their stories.

“I thought they were going to shoot all of us.”

17-year-old | River Rouge, Michigan | Feb. 21, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlYrM_0cjuMdn700
Police hurt thousands of teens every year. An alarming number are Black girls. Ngadi Smart

Maliyah Clary was driving with a learner’s permit but without an adult in the car when officers stopped her in a Detroit suburb. Police ordered her to get out of the vehicle; when she demanded to know why, an officer dragged her from the car, bodycam video shows. Another officer pointed his gun at Clary’s passengers: her 14- and 15-year-old cousins. “I thought they were going to shoot all of us,” the 14-year-old told us. Clary said that an officer kneeled on her and handcuffed her.

The girls said officers ignored their pleas to call their parents. Clary faces traffic and resisting arrest charges. River Rouge Deputy Chief Dasumo Mitchell said the department would not comment because of pending litigation.

“She was basically in shock She was so frightened.”

13-year-old | Lakemore, Ohio | June 5, 2020

Police hurt thousands of teens every year. An alarming number are Black girls. Ngadi Smart

After a fight at a skating rink in a village near Akron, a police officer demanded a 13-year-old girl’s help finding a relative suspected of being involved in the scuffle, according to her family’s lawsuit. The officer handcuffed her and put her in a patrol car. When she complained that it was hot inside, he turned on the car’s heater, the lawsuit said. Her lawyer said the heat was so intense, and she was so frightened, that she fainted. In court, the officer and village officials have denied her allegation about the heat and said she was detained for possessing an unlawful vape pen.

The Lakemore Police Department determined that the officer violated policy and the chief recommended firing him, according to local news reports . But in May, the town’s mayor and village council overruled the department , keeping the officer on the force. Police Chief Roy Smith declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

“They’re all men – handling us like we’re grown men.”

16-year-old | Largo, Florida | July 7, 2020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3uN7_0cjuMdn700
Police hurt thousands of teens every year. An alarming number are Black girls. Ngadi Smart

On a steamy summer day, Vanna Allen, 16, and four teenage girlfriends went to a condo complex’s pool in this city near Tampa. They confronted two men they thought were filming them, Allen said in an interview. As the girls walked home, sheriff’s deputies stopped them. Allen said an officer slammed a girl to the ground. Another officer punched Allen in the mouth, and her lip began to bleed, she said. The girls asked to call their parents, but deputies handcuffed and arrested four of them, including three Black girls and Allen, who is White. “We were still in our suits,” Allen said. “We’re all girls, and they’re all men – handling us like we’re grown men.” The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office told local reporters that the teens ignored orders to stop and answer questions, then physically resisted attempts to keep them from leaving. It also said two of the girls hit a deputy during the arrests. The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the incident. Allen said she agreed to participate in a diversion plan, after which charges against her would be dropped.

“They were treating me like an adult.”

16-year-old | Lansing, Michigan | June 14, 2019

Police hurt thousands of teens every year. An alarming number are Black girls. Ngadi Smart

DeShaya Reed skipped school and went to the home of her then-boyfriend’s sister. Someone there called the police. Reed ran, and two officers chased her, handcuffing her and shoving her into a patrol car, according to her lawsuit. Reed, who said in an interview she was terrified and asking officers to call her mom, stuck her leg out to stop officers from closing the car’s door. Police bodycam video shows an officer hitting Reed on the thigh. The department has said the officer was trying to get the teen to move her leg, and that she kicked her. The department disciplined the two officers, local news reported. The then-police chief declined to comment. A department spokesman declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

The incident was a defining point in her life, Reed said. She never graduated from high school. Instead of trying to become a chef at a fancy restaurant, she’s flipping burgers at Wendy’s and Five Guys.

“They were so aggressive against me.”

16-year-old | Mount Healthy, Ohio | Dec. 11, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhX6W_0cjuMdn700
Police hurt thousands of teens every year. An alarming number are Black girls. Ngadi Smart

A clerk at a dollar store called police to say that a female customer had thrown candy at her. A teenage girl, Kayla, and two of her cousins were walking near the store when a patrol car pulled alongside them. The Marshall Project is not using her full name because of her age at the time of the incident. “Come here now, or I’m gonna put you in handcuffs,” an officer told her, bodycam video shows. “Don’t make me chase after you, I’m not in the mood.” Within seconds, the officer wrestled her to the ground. “I was just a little girl, and they were so aggressive against me,” she said in an interview.

She was found delinquent in charges related to the arrest itself, court documents show. She said she was placed on probation. She used to think police “were here to protect us. But when you see things like that for yourself, it’s unbelievable,” she said.

At the time of the incident, police officials said the officer had acted appropriately. The department did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I thought they were going to shoot all of us.' 5 times police used force against kids

