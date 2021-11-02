CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Verry Elleegant has surged home to win Melbourne Cup from pre-race favorite Incentivise...

IN THIS ARTICLE
