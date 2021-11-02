CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

‘Not Screwed on Right’

By Liza Donnelly
khn.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsed with the permission of Liza Donnelly. Cartoons...

khn.org

Comments / 0

Related
khn.org

‘A Bad Holiday?’

This cartoon from Darrin Bell’s Candorville is used with permission of the Cartoonist Group. Cartoons are the property of their respective artists and are subject to copyright laws. Do not reproduce or redistribute this cartoon without permission of the artist.
COMICS
khn.org

‘I’ll have to refer you’

Used with the permission of John Deering and Creators Syndicate. More of his work may be seen at the Cartoonist Group. Cartoons are the property of their respective artists and are subject to copyright laws. Do not reproduce or redistribute this cartoon without permission of the artist.
COMICS
khn.org

‘Year 2022?’

Used with the permission of Paresh Nath. You can see more of his work here. Cartoons are the property of their respective artists and are subject to copyright laws. Do not reproduce or redistribute this cartoon without permission of the artist.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
CNN

This is exactly how dumb our politics have gotten

(CNN) — In the final days of the Virginia governor's race, Republican Glenn Youngkin did everything he could to suggest the contest was a referendum on what is being taught to the commonwealth's schoolchildren. "There's no place for critical race theory in our school system, and why, on day one,...
EDUCATION
Teen Vogue

6 Native TikTok Creators to Follow Right Now

Indigenous People’s Day, celebrated in cities and states across the United States on the second Monday in October, honors Native American and Indigenous peoples while commemorating their histories and culture. The date also asks modern U.S. citizens to reimagine and replace the federal holiday Columbus Day, an occasion that celebrates a figure who heralded the deaths of millions of Native people and the forced assimilation of survivors of violent colonialism.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Cartoons
khn.org

‘Stationary Bike?’

Used with the permission of Bob and Tom Thaves and the Cartoonist Group. Cartoons are the property of their respective artists and are subject to copyright laws. Do not reproduce or redistribute this cartoon without permission of the artist.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheConversationCanada

As a global infrastructure giant, Facebook must uphold human rights

Facebook — its new corporate name is Meta — has always wanted to get to know you. Its public goal has ostensibly been to connect people. It’s been wildly successful in doing so by building out what can only be called everyday infrastructure around the world. There are 3.5 billion people worldwide using Facebook’s suite of products, which includes Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. As the infrastructure provider, Facebook knows a lot about who its users are, and what they do. Recently, the company has announced a US$10 billion investment in the “metaverse” — an immersive version of the internet that can...
INTERNET
Reason.com

Politics Is Rotting Brains and Making Everyone Mad

There are two basic views of society and the role that politics should play in it. The traditional libertarian view, as embodied in America's founding (albeit imperfectly), sees government mainly as a referee that applies the laws equally to all citizens. In this view, the public square is a neutral...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

A Bogus Anti-Vaccine Video of a ‘Karen’ on a Plane Is Going Viral on TikTok

Six days ago, a TikTok creator named Anjelo Tavera posted a video of a blond woman in a blue sweater having a meltdown on what appears to be a commercial passenger jet. In the video, the woman speaks in stilted, almost mid-Atlantic tones as she delineates to an extremely patient flight attendant why she refuses to take her seat on the plane. “I work hard. I paid for my seat. Which is clearly going to put my life in danger,” she intones in the video, which appears to be recorded from the vantage point of another passenger. As a baby cries...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy