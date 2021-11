PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Larry Krasner is up for re-election as Philadelphia district attorney. It’s a race the nation is watching. Krasner won his first term in 2017, promising to be a progressive prosecutor and work for criminal justice reform. He is facing Republican challenger Charles Peruto, a defense attorney and former Krasner supporter. Peruto accused Krasner of working harder for criminals than for victims. Meanwhile, Krasner expressed confidence that Philadelphia will re-elect him for another four-year term. “It used to be there were no progressive prosecutors — 20.1% of the United States now lives in a jurisdiction with a progressive prosecutor. It’s what they want....

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO