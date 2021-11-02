CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Stat Attack: Malmo vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night at the Eleda Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's side saw off the Swedish side at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago with a 4-0 win, putting them firmly in second place in Group H.

The Blues are second in the group, while Malmo are at the foot of the table on zero points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qhn6l_0cjuIfPj00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Marcus Bettinelli Reaveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move in the Past

Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Victory Over Malmo Following Man of the Match Performance

Charly Musonda Confirms End of Season Chelsea Departure

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Tuesday's European clash:

Malmo

  • Malmö's 2020/21 European campaign lasted four matches. They eased through the first three UEFA Europa League qualifying games without conceding a goal, beating Cracovia (2-0) and Lokmotiva Zagreb (5-0) at home in the first and third qualifying rounds respectively either side of a 2-0 win at Honvéd in the second qualifying round, but then went down 3-1 at home to Granada in the play-offs.
  • Defeat by Juve on Matchday 1 ended Malmö's run of four successive home European victories and was just their third reverse in 16 continental games in their own stadium since that 2019 loss to Chelsea (W12 D1).
  • Malmö have played eight matches against clubs representing England, the most famous meeting their first, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the 1978/79 European Cup final in Munich.
  • The Swedish side have won only one of their three home games against clubs representing England (D1 L1), 2-1 against Forest in the 1995/96 UEFA Cup first round in a tie they ultimately lost on away goals (0-1).

Chelsea

  • The Matchday 2 defeat at Juventus is one of only four in Chelsea's last 23 UEFA Champions League matches (W14 D5).
  • That loss at Juve was only Chelsea's second reverse in their last 18 away European games (W12 D4).
  • Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He has added another two this term.
  • Chelsea have played only four other matches against Swedish opposition aside from their three contests against Malmö. Their defence of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1971/72 was ended by an away-goals defeat by Åtvidaberg in the second round (0-0 a, 1-1 h) but they had more joy against Helsingborg in the first round of the same competition in 1998/99, when they were again seeking to retain the trophy. A Frank Leboeuf goal 42 minutes into the first leg at Stamford Bridge proved to be the only one of the tie.
  • The sides' only tie before this season came in the round of 32 of Chelsea's victorious UEFA Europa League campaign in 2018/19, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud both scoring in each leg for the Blues.
  • Anders Christiansen's 80th-minute effort gave Malmö late hope in the first leg in Sweden after Barkley (30) and Giroud (58) had both found the net, but the Frenchman struck again in the 55th minute at Stamford Bridge before late goals from Barkley (74) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (84) sealed a comfortable 5-1 aggregate victory.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
vavel.com

Goal and Highlights: Malmo 0-1 Chelsea in Champions League

Enter Larsson and Veljko Birmančević. Havertz with the service to the far post that Ziyech closes the pincer to open the scoring. 1-0. Chelsea's only visit against Malmo in 2019 was a painful two goals to one setback, so they will be looking to put that bad result behind them and get the three points that will almost qualify them for the next round of the Champions League.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Newcastle United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. James' Park on Saturday afternoon. Thomas Tuchel's side face the Magpies sitting at the top of the table on 22 points after nine games. For the hosts, they are in the relegation zone having picked up just four points this term, and remaining winless.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Leboeuf
Person
Marcus Bettinelli
Person
Anders Christiansen
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Thomas Tuchel
90min.com

Malmo vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea could take a giant step towards qualification for the Champions League knockout stages by beating Malmo in one of Tuesday's early kick offs. The Blues romped to a 4-0 win over the Swedish side on Matchday 3 and since then they have also put Norwich City and Newcastle to the sword in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#League Cup#The Champions League#Swedish#Group H#Uefa Europa League#Honv D#Matchday 1#W12#Nottingham Forest#European Cup#Juventus
goal.com

Champions League LIVE: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona, Malmo vs Chelsea, Atalanta vs Manchester United and all the action

Thanks for sticking with us through all the coverage (and the madness) tonight, and we'll be back tomorrow for even more action from day two of the Champions League. The second batch of games in the Champions League this evening have all wrapped now, and here are the final scores: Atalanta 2-2 Man Utd, Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys, Bayern 5-2 Benfica, Sevilla 1-2 Lille, Juventus 4-2 Zenit.
UEFA
The Independent

Malmo vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea will aim to continue their fantastic run of form when they face Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday.The Blues have enjoyed a fine start to the season on all fronts as Thomas Tuchel aims to bring more silverware back to Stamford Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: All the team news and match action as Malmo host ChelseaChelsea are only second in Group H, though, after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Juventus in September, with the Italian side sitting three points clear. Tuchel knows his side cannot afford to cede any more ground, but will have to make do without...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Profligacy of Chelsea attack doesn't matter in win at Malmo, but against sterner opposition, it might

MALMO, Sweden -- Chelsea's propensity of sharing goals around is a remarkable trait that is helping Thomas Tuchel cope with the loss of his principal forwards, but nights like this would be much easier if Kai Havertz could join the party more often. The Blues have had 17 different scorers this season -- Manchester City are the next closest in England with 15, but Liverpool and Arsenal come next with 10 -- yet no single player has registered more than four.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
90min.com

Burnley predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League

Burnley face the trickiest game of their Premier League campaign thus far on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Sean Dyche's men earned their first Premier League victory of the campaign last week, beating Brentford 3-1. Sitting 18th in the table, Dyche's men face a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

'We Are a Bit in Trouble' - Thomas Tuchel's Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Squad

Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding the state of his Chelsea squad going into the November international break, revealing that they are in trouble. The Blues have faced an influx of injuries in recent months as Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have all been out with injuries at different parts of last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
463
Followers
4K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy