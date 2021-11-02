CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football rumours: Man Utd keen on Caglar Soyuncu as Barca eye Donny Van De Beek

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
What the papers say

Out-of-form Barcelona are interested in signing out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek on loan in January, according to Spanish outlet SPORT. The 24-year-old Holland international has made just a handful of Premier League appearances since joining United from Ajax 13 months ago.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in bringing Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu, 25, to Old Trafford in the winter transfer window, reports the Mirror.

According to Football London, Villarreal boss Unai Emery says he “doesn’t know anything” about a possible switch to Newcastle to succeed Steve Bruce. The former Arsenal manager has recently been linked with the vacant position.

Newcastle have been linked with a host of players and managers since their takeover (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Following a survey of 10,000 Newcastle fans, the players they most want to see move to St James’ Park were Conor Coady, Aaron Ramsey and Jesse Lingard, reports the Chronicle.

Newcastle are ready to splash the cash following last month’s takeover and Wolves’ Coady, along with Burnley’s James Tarkowski were the leading names to add to the Magpies’ defence in January.

Players to watch

Jude Bellingham: The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder has caught the eye of a number of clubs, with Liverpool the latest to join the race, writes the Liverpool Echo.

England's Jude Bellingham has been linked with Liverpool (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Marco Asensio: According to The Sun, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool are in a five-way transfer tussle for the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger – along with Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan.

Stop the rot and invest wisely – the challenges facing Eddie Howe at Newcastle

Eddie Howe has walked into St James’ Park with a major job on his hands. The new Newcastle boss, whose appointment was confirmed on Monday, finds himself pitched into a relegation battle which has to be won if he is to enjoy the riches which will be at his disposal should he manage to protect the investment made by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium by keeping the club in the Premier League.
Newcastle confirm appointment of Eddie Howe as new boss

Eddie Howe has been confirmed as Newcastle’s head coach after signing a contract until summer 2024 at St James’ Park. The 43-year-old was in the directors’ box at the Amex Stadium on Saturday as the Magpies fought back to claim a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton. The former Bournemouth...
Ajax coach Ten Hag reacts to latest Newcastle, Man Utd rumours

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has responded to fresh Premier League speculation. Their 5-0 win over league rivals PSV Eindhoven last night sparked further media interest in Ten Hag, who is being linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United. Ten Hag said, “When I extended my contract with Ajax, I...
Manchester United's Donny van de Beek wanted by Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Donny van de Beek in January as the Manchester United midfielder desperately tries to end his Old Trafford nightmare. The £35million outcast is desperate to leave after making just four Premier League starts under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2020.
Man Utd senior players unhappy Solskjaer ignoring Lingard, Van de Beek

Some senior Manchester United players are baffled by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selection. Some United players are surprised by Jesse Lingard's lack of playing time and the decision to name an unchanged team for the 5-0 drubbing by Liverpool, says the Manchester Evening News. Doubts started to surface over...
Man Utd teammates urging Van de Beek to leave January

Manchester United teammates are urging Donny van de Beek to leave in January. Van de Beek has left long time agent Guido Albers to sign with Ali Dursun. The Daily Mail says Van de Beek had hoped that Albers would have secured him a transfer away from the club by now and, after conversations with others in the dressing-room, sources say the Dutch international was persuaded to hire a new agent.
​Van de Beek, Bailly seeking assurances before Man Utd exit

Manchester United fringe stars Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are seeking assurances about their futures, according to The Sun. Van de Beek is upset that promises made to him in the summer have not materialised. The Dutchman was not allowed to leave on loan near deadline day, with...
Van de Beek changes agent to push through Man Utd exit in January

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has changed his agent as he seeks a January transfer. The Dutchman has played a bit part role at United since signing from Ajax last summer. Van De Beek was promised more minutes by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term, but that has...
Ex-Man Utd captain Neville: Sancho going same way as Van de Beek

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says Jadon Sancho could go the same way as Donny van de Beek. The £73million summer signing from Borussia Dortmund has yet to gain a foothold in the starting XI at Old Trafford, having to make do with a place on the sub's bench.
Transfer rumours: Kroos, Ramsey, Ten Hag, Jovic, Van de Beek, Barnes

Newcastle are interested in Real Madrid and Germany's 31-year-old midfielder Toni Kroos. (El Nacional - in Spanish) The Magpies aren't concerned by Aaron Ramsey's wage demands as they consider signing the 30-year-old Wales midfielder from Juventus in January. (Tuttosport, via Mirror) Newcastle want Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to be...
Prem trio eager to keep Man Utd outcast Van de Beek in England

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could yet move within the Premier League in January. Van de Beek, after changing agents last week, will seek to leave United over the New Year in search of regular football. Given the connections of new agent Ali Dursun, the midfielder is being...
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne will not be drawn by talk of his contract situation. “You always think about the same thing,” Insigne, whose current deal expires next summer, told Sky Sport Italia after Napoli's 3-0 win over Bologna on Thursday. “I only think about playing. The President and my agent...
