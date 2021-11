Do you need customized pants to go with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3? Well apparently that’s an accessory that owners of the flip phone may want if they need a pocket that’s built exactly for your new device. Samsung has partnered with Australian brand Dr Denim to bring a limited edition Z Flip Pocket Denims. There are only 450 pairs available for purchase on the website and it seems to be available only in Australia although you can have it shipped to where you are if you’re willing to pay the price.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO