CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Harriette Cole: I want her to delete these photos of me

By Harriette Cole
Mercury News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR HARRIETTE: I went to an event the other day — for the first time in nearly two years — and I saw some people I know there. One friend posted pictures from the event on social media. She included several shots of me that simply are not flattering. She caught...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 2

Lavonda Hunt
6d ago

totally illegal. your recourse would be to sue for the following Defamation – To prove defamation, the photo posted by someone else on a social media site would have to defame you. That means the image would harm your reputation or create a false impression of you.

Reply
2
Related
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My friend won’t stop her weird behavior

DEAR HARRIETTE: My best friend is extremely jealous and territorial. Every time I invite her to hang out with my other friends, she gets weirdly competitive for my attention. I asked her why she acts that way, and she told me that she didn’t even notice that she was doing it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: He takes secret pictures of me

DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently confronted my boyfriend about the fact that he takes pictures of me without my knowledge. He was upset that I confronted him and still doesn’t fully understand why it’s an issue. Sometimes he will take pictures when I’m not fully clothed. He told me he doesn’t...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Want Her#Pets
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: She made inappropriate jokes about my mom

DEAR HARRIETTE: My brother and I were jokingly poking fun at our mom the other day. My brother’s girlfriend kind of laughed with us, but now she thinks that she can join in as well. The jokes that we make at my mother’s expense are funny only when we, her...
SAN JOSE, CA
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My unemployed friend criticizes my job, and it annoys me

DEAR HARRIETTE: One of my best friends has been unemployed for almost a year, and is living off of unemployment checks. I casually complain to her about my job, and she’ll respond by saying that I’m not getting paid enough and she would never put herself in a position like mine. I’m annoyed because I’m sure if she had an opportunity to make money, she would take it.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: She’s talking about marriage way too soon. How do I shut this down?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend is talking about marriage way too soon in our relationship. We’ve only been dating for five months. We are having a great time together — that’s true. But everything is still new, and she already jokes about the engagement ring she wants. I am sure the jokes are just jokes, but I feel that with every joke there is some truth.
SAN JOSE, CA
HollywoodLife

Bill Gates looks So Proud Of His Daughter In New Wedding Photo: ‘Memories Will Last A Lifetime’

Jennifer Gates wished her father, Bill Gates, a happy birthday on Thursday with the sweetest message and an adorable photo from her wedding. After her fairytale wedding in Salem, New York, Jennifer Gates had the sweetest message for her father, Bill Gates for his 66th birthday. The 25-year-old shared a tender Instagram message on Thursday, Oct. 28, complete with a photo of she and her dad on her wedding day. “Happy happy 66th @thisisbillgates,” she wrote in the caption. “Grateful to learn from your example of endless curiosity, constant exploration and desire to help humanity. Excited to hear about what you learn in this next turn around the sun.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

A Woman Wore Her Wedding Dress To Her Son’s Wedding - Is She In The Wrong?

Weddings bring out the best and the worst in people. Sure, they’re a celebration of love and you get to party in your best get-up amongst flowers and great music. But they’re also high-pressure, and the importance and stakes involved in starting a marriage can lead to some mishaps and bad behaviour on the big day - from both guests and the wedding party.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mom shares heartbreaking photo of her 10-year-old son in TEARS after school bullies told him his Tony Stark Halloween costume was 'stupid': 'Kids need to understand that words HURT'

A 10-year-old boy who was mocked for his Tony Stark costume has captured hearts around the world after he decided to ignore the bullies and wear the outfit to his school's Halloween party. Jill Struckman, 45, from Missouri, took to Facebook last week to share photos of her son Evan...
KIDS
Popculture

Shaquille O'Neal's Reason for Not Leaving Fortune for His Kids is Admirable Parenting

Shaquille O'Neal may be one of the wealthiest former athletes in the world, with an estimated net worth of $400 million, but that doesn't mean that he will give his children money without them earning it. O'Neal, who shares six children with his ex-wife Shaunie, says his kids need to understand and appreciate the value of a dollar. He notes that he lets it be known they are not to look for him for full financial support.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Bindi Irwin Shared a New Photo of Baby Grace and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Bindi Irwin's latest post on Instagram is giving us all of the feels. Earlier this year, Bindi and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their baby girl, Grace. The 7-month-old has made several appearances on Bindi's Instagram and who can blame her? We'd want to show off those adorable rosy cheeks too. Her most recent snap of Grace may be our favorite yet!
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy