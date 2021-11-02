CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Keshet Productions’ Rebranded Non-Scripted Arm Interstellar Secures ITV Dance Format Pilot; ‘All Star Dance Off’ To Air At Christmas

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Keshet Productions’ rebranded UK non-scripted arm Interstellar has picked up an ITV pilot commission for a celebrity dance format.

All Star Dance Off will most likely air around the Christmas period on youth-skewing portfolio channel ITV2 , according to an ITV spokesman who confirmed the order.

The format is in its early stages and Deadline understands the show will shortly enter production, with the four celebrity contestants not yet confirmed.

The greenlight is one of the first for Israeli media company Keshet’s Interstellar, which Deadline revealed had rebranded in May , at which point the Greenbird -owned David Williams-led producer unveiled shows for UKTV and CBBC .

Interstellar already makes ITV2 formats Singletown and Celebrity Showmance , which were commissioned prior to the rebrand.

ITV is seeking the next generation of entertainment formats following the cancellation of The X Factor after 15 seasons in July, though the main channel already has ITV Studios’ successful dance format Dancing On Ice , which has been running since 2006.

Talpa’s Alesha Dixon-fronted Dance Dance Dance aired for just one series in 2017 and Masked Singer spinoff The Masked Dancer had its debut season earlier this year. The latter’s recommission is currently being considered by Katie Rawcliffe’s ITV entertainment commissioning team.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell’s Syco/Lifted Entertainment’s Walk the Line singing format will launch soon, but presenter Cowell is to be replaced by Gary Barlow.

