KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The two-time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs are wallowing at 3-4 and already facing an uphill climb just to reach the playoffs as the New York Giants visit Arrowhead Stadium. And a big reason for their losing record has been a dismal defense that has been particularly bad when it comes to pressuring the quarterback — the job that Frank Clark was brought in to do. Yet two gun-related arrests combined with two different hamstring injuries have prevented one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL from making much of an impact this season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO