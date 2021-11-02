Miso Robotics made its Flippy kitchen robot faster and even more autonomous

Using 4 propellers for balance, the Caltech LEONARDO bipedal robot can part walk, part fly, and even ride a skateboard. Equipped with 2 legs, 3 actuated joints, and standing 2.5 feet tall, this bipedal robot moves in a smaller manner than a human. In fact, the propellers enable it to walk upright while the leg actuators adjust the legs’ position to move its center of mass forward. Using the propellers, it can even fly. Best of all, the propellers allow you to poke or prod this robot without it toppling over. With LEONARDO’s technology, companies can foster the development of landing gear systems for aerial robots and other flying vehicles. Perhaps even future Mars rotorcraft might include legged landing gear for the body to balance on sloped or uneven terrain.

