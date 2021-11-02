CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Miso Robotics made its Flippy kitchen robot faster and even more autonomous

By M. Moon
Engadget
 6 days ago

Back in 2020, Miso Robotics teamed up with White Castle to pilot a kitchen robot that can cook sliders called Flippy in select locations. Now, thanks to data and employee feedback gathered from the pilot, Miso was able to create a new version of the machine called Flippy 2, which works...

