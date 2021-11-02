Man fleeing troopers at 100 mph crashes into semi, causing delays on I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A car had its headlights off and was traveling more than 100 mph before it crashed into a semi-truck on the I-275, I-4 interchange, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said they began pursuing the driver, Willie D. Lloyd, after he was seen tailgating another vehicle on State Road 400 near Orient Road.

Troopers said Lloyd fled the scene at a high rate of speed and was clocked going over 100 mph before crashing into a semi-truck on the exit ramp from Interstate 4 to Interstate 275.

He tried to run away, but was apprehended by troopers, the Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said Lloyd’s passenger suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. It appears the semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Lloyd was arrested on a number of charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, possession of marijuana, an open liquor bottle and a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. He was also arrested on a burglary warrant out of Pinellas County.

The roadway was closed but reopened at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

