COP26 pledge will see nations commit to ending deforestation by 2030

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlasgow — World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will on Tuesday issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. According to the British government, which is hosting...

WSB Radio

The Latest: U.S. climate envoy Kerry lauds Biden project

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says a new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power, amounts to a “big transformation.”. The “First Movers Coalition,” spearheaded by the U.S. government and the World Economic Forum, aims to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Indonesia criticises 'unfair' deal to end deforestation

Indonesia has criticised the terms of a global deal to end deforestation by 2030, signalling that the country may not abide by it. Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said the authorities could not "promise what we can't do". She said forcing Indonesia to commit to zero deforestation by 2030 was...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow

The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:GLASGOW, Scotland — Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming.Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year’s U.N. climate talks are being held.Inside the conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to ministers for political approval next week.Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate Read More Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the ArcticAP Week in Pictures: GlobalBiden's bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat
PROTESTS
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
globalvoices.org

Days after COP26 agreement, Indonesian officials renege on anti-deforestation pledge

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), the largest climate conference of the year, has drawn politicians, environmentalists, and activists from all over the world, all eager to create concrete, impactful solutions to help combat the climate crisis. One such solution was a pledge to end deforestation by 2030, which was announced on November 2 and signed by 131 nations. Among those nations was Indonesia, home to about one-third of the world's rainforests.
WORLD
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australia vows to sell coal 'for decades'

Australia said Monday it will sell coal for "decades into the future" after spurning a pact to phase out the polluting fossil fuel to halt catastrophic climate change. More than 40 countries pledged to eliminate coal use within decades during the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, which aims to cap the warming of Earth since the Industrial Revolution to between 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius. Australia, along with some other major coal users such as China and the United States, did not sign up. "We have said very clearly we are not closing coal mines and we are not closing coal-fired power stations," Australian Minister for Resources Keith Pitt told national broadcaster ABC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
