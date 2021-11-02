ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Grizzlies spoil Conley, Gay return with 6th straight win

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane had 24 points and nine assists, Tyus Jones added 21 points and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without leading scorer Ja Morant, defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five blocks as Morant was a late scratch with right thigh soreness. That […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy