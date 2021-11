Horse of the Year honors could be on the line Saturday when an elite field of nine horses leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. Either Knicks Go, who has won four of six races this year, or Essential Quality, who has won five of six, could make a strong case to be Horse of the Year with a win in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2021. Knicks Go is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO