NY, NJ Election Day: Live updates

It’s not just any other Tuesday. Another Election Day is upon us, with key races across New York and New Jersey prompting voters to head to the polls. Below you’ll find the latest updates, resources and information.

9:25 p.m. update

Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, will oversee cases involving former President Trump.

9:10 p.m. update

Eric Adams was overwhelmingly voted in as New York City’s next mayor , becoming just the second Black man to represent one of the country’s most diverse cities. The Associated Press called the election less than 15 minutes after the polls were closed.

9 p.m. update

Polls close in New York. New York City voters picks its next mayor Tuesday. Voters are deciding between Republican radio host Curtis Sliwa and Democrat Eric Adams, a former Brooklyn police captain who is now the Brooklyn borough president. Adams is seen as the prohibitive favorite in the race. Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1 in New York City. Sliwa is best known as the founder of the Guardian Angels. The next mayor inherits the big challenge of bringing the city back from the coronavirus pandemic.

8:15 p.m. update

Early results from New Jersey show incumbent Phil Murphy in the lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Get live results here .

8 p.m. update

Polls closed in New Jersey, where Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy faces GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli. Murphy is seeking a second term and had several advantages, including a lead in the polls, 1 million more registered voters and more cash on hand than Ciattarelli in the final days of the race. But the Republican far surpassed his predecessor four years ago in fundraising and has seen the gap in public polls move in his favor.

7:45 p.m. update

A judge shot down a New Jersey lawsuit to keep polling places open late Tuesday after reports of technical issues. Judge William Anklowitz dismissed the suit, filed by the New Jersey American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters of New Jersey, NorthJersey.com reported. Polls were still set to close at 8 p.m.

6:30 p.m. update

New Jersey activists filed a lawsuit to keep polling places open late Tuesday after reports of technical issues.

6 p.m. update

Eric Adams became emotional speaking to supporters Tuesday, saying his position as the likely next mayor of New York City was “for the little guy.”

Following a less less-than-typical voting experience, Curtis Sliwa spoke against the city’s vaccine mandate , “we turn these heroes into zeroes.”

2 p.m. update

NYC mayoral candidates each bring something special with them to vote

As their campaigns for New York City mayor came to a close on Tuesday, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa marked the occasion with a little emotional support at the polls. Each candidate brought something special with them to vote on Tuesday. Adams chose to bring a photo of his mother, while Sliwa brought along one of his cats.

6 a.m. update

5 a.m. update

Below, you’ll find resources for both states, as well as live updates from PIX11 News on all the key area races:

New York

New York City Election Day polling info

Polls in New York City open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. City voters can find their Election Day polling site at the Board of Elections website.

Polling places for early voting and primary day can often be different, so be sure to check your poll site information before heading out to vote.

The battle for NYC’s mayoral seat

With current Mayor Bill de Blasio set to step down due to term limits, two candidates are vying for what’s been called the “second toughest job in America.”

And with issues including pandemic recovery potentially on their plate, candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa will have their work cut out for them if elected.

Democratic candidate Adams, who currently serves as Brooklyn borough president, is favored to win the general election and become the city’s next mayor, according to a poll from PIX11, NewsNation and Emerson College. Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York City nearly seven-to-one.

The Republican candidate, Sliwa, has promoted himself as the candidate best suited to deal with New York City’s uptick in crime. Among one of his campaign promises is hiring an additional 3,000 people for the NYPD.

Other key NYC races

Mayor isn’t the only city leadership spot up for grabs. New Yorkers will also elect a new comptroller, public advocate and several city council members. New borough presidents will also be chosen for each of the five boroughs, and Manhattan will elect a new district attorney.

Other measures on the ballot

In addition to the races for mayor and other leadership positions, New York voters will also vote on five ballot proposals. PIX11 News broke down the questions, which tackle everything from future elections to the environment.

New Jersey

New Jersey Election Day polling info

New Jersey voters can cast their ballot starting at 6 a.m. The polls close at 8 p.m.

Polling locations can be found via the state’s Division of Elections website. Polling places and times may differ for early voting and Election Day voting.

The New Jersey governor race

Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is being challenged by Republican Jack Ciattarelli. If Murphy wins re-election, he will be the first Democrat to do so in the state in nearly 44 years.

The race for governor of the Garden State has tightened leading up to Election Day, with 44% percent of voters polled by PIX11 News, NewsNation and Emerson College saying they favor Ciattarelli.

Stick with PIX11 News for updates on all the area’s biggest races as information comes in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.