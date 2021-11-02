CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Updated D.C.-area forecast: After rain, clearing skies and the fall’s first frosty night

By Matt Rogers
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:00 a.m. — Frost advisories and freeze warnings issued west and north of the District. A cool front sweeping through the region today brings scattered rain showers through the mid-afternoon. The front is followed by clearing skies tonight which sets the stage for the first frost and freeze of the fall...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Rain is not the only precipitation coming

With temperatures winding down as we progress through the middle of Fall, we will be getting snow at some point. Late Thursday night and into the first half of Friday looks to be that first major snow chance since the first few months of the year. Exact snowfall totals are tough to tell at this time, but it will be essential to give yourself extra time out on the roads due to drivers not being back into the hang of driving when snow is on the ground.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosty#D C#Flowers#The Weather Service
klcc.org

Forecasters say Oregon could see a cool, wet winter

Forecasters say Oregon could be in store for a cooler and wetter than normal winter. The Portland office of the National Weather Service held a briefing Friday on the winter weather outlook for emergency management officials of three coastal counties. The upshot: Oregon is expected to feel the effects of a "La Niña" weather pattern this winter.
OREGON STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Enjoy this week's glorious weather: Snow flurries expected Saturday

The time to enjoy multi-colored fall foliage in Greater Columbus woods and parks is rapidly coming to an end. After a last taste of temperatures in the 60s, the region looks forward to cold weather and, possibly, snow over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s on...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
WOWT

Emily’s First Alert Forecast - Cool down comes with rain... any snow?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild weekend and Monday, we’re eyeing the middle to end of the work week for some cooler and unsettled weather. Clouds build tonight into early Tuesday with a few early morning showers possible. These clear, along with the clouds, in the afternoon helping us to wind up near 60 by the mid-afternoon. From here it gets cooler through the end of the work week.
OMAHA, NE
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Tuesday Forecast: Clearing skies with seasonal temperatures into Tuesday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’ll see a pretty big cool-down coming off of the very pleasant early November weekend. Skies will be partly cloudy behind a departing cold front. Winds will be out of the north northwest and will be fairly strong, as high as 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. This will draw in come cooler air. Look for high temperatures today from the lower 50s northwest to the lower 60s in the southeast. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight with some light rain possible, mainly in the northern third of Nebraska. Low temperatures overnight will range from around 30° northwest to the lower 40s southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

PM Update: A little less chilly tonight ahead of a warm Tuesday

Temperatures rose above normal today for the first time in a week. And given how pleasant the day was, I have to wonder whether it was worth the wait. Highs near and above 70 were widespread, as were people taking the day in outdoors. A high of 70 or so is close to 10 degrees warmer than typical for this time of the year, and it’s looking as though we’ll do it again tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy