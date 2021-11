Dancing With the Stars contestants brought the thrills for horror night on Monday, but Iman Shumpert really went above and beyond. In honor of Jordan Peele's hit 2019 film Us, the basketball player and his partner Daniella Karagach dressed up as the Tethered as they did a contemporary dance to "I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)" by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall. Not only did they completely nail the spooky characters, but their dance moves were on another level. Seriously, can we talk about those lifts? The performance even earned them their first perfect score, but I would go as far as to say it's one of the best performances on the show ever.

