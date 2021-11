Antonio Conte is the Tottenham Hotspur manager. It's a sentence that we perhaps expected to hear six months ago, only for several spanners to jam the works along the way. While Nuno Espirito Santo signed a deal for two years following Tottenham's failure to land the Italian first time around, he may well be viewed as a Conte-lite interim manager. His side was similar at Wolves to the likes of Chelsea and Inter, using transitions devastatingly - it just didn't translate in north London.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO