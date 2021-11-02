CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

More activists who have had abortions are saying so out loud. Here's why

By Danielle Kurtzleben
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmMQS_0cju0RT200
Abortion-rights activists hold signs outside the Supreme Court on Oct. 4. Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In 1992, an estimated half a million people gathered on the National Mall for a rally for abortion rights.

The speakers made many of the same arguments that abortion-rights advocates have made for decades, arguing that government shouldn't limit people's ability to make decisions about their own bodies.

But in nearly four hours of speeches, no one stepped up to the mic and said, "I have had an abortion."

In fact, some of the arguments would likely come across as timid to today's abortion-rights activists.

"Nobody likes abortion. Let's get that straight," said Ron Silver, the now-deceased actor and founder of the Creative Coalition, to the massive crowd in 1992. "Nobody here likes it. We all believe it's right that women have the choice, and we all believe it would be better if they did not have to make the choice."

In contrast, unapologetically telling personal abortion stories was a centerpiece of the Rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, D.C., last month. One woman, who simply went by Anna, described the process of getting an abortion in her home state of Texas as a teenager.

​"I had to prove to the judge that I was a good student and mature enough to have an abortion," she said. "Do you know what I wanted to say to the judge? 'I am not a baby-making machine, and I should be able to decide if and when I become pregnant.' "

Kenya Martin from the National Network of Abortion Funds encouraged people to be unapologetic about their abortions.

"It's OK to have abortions after some hot sex simply because you don't want to be pregnant," she said. "I just didn't want to be pregnant, and I want you to know that if that's your experience, that's OK too. Your story deserves to be heard."

Abortion is more common than many people think

Telling personal abortion stories has increasingly become central to the abortion-rights movement in recent years.

There's a number of reasons why advocates believe this strategy might work. One is the hope that telling stories will normalize the procedure, making Americans more sympathetic.

There is evidence that many Americans underestimate how common abortion is. According to a 2016 Vox poll, for example, around half of Americans surveyed believed that fewer than 20% of American women will have an abortion in their lifetimes.

In fact, just under 1 in 4 women will have an abortion before age 45, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

America's trend toward greater partisan sorting also plays a role in changing abortion politics. Democrats who identify as "pro-life" and Republicans who identify as "pro-choice" have grown rarer.

That has opened the door to more people unapologetically sharing their abortion experiences, according to Ziad Munson, a sociology professor at Lehigh University and author of the book Abortion Politics.

"The abortion issue has become so important in identifying partisanship in this country," he said. "The pro-choice movement's no longer thinking about the broader public in the same way because they're not trying to reach everyone. They're trying to reach their people, by which they think of that as Democrats."

That's reflected not only in an increased willingness to be unapologetic about having abortions, but also in the politics of abortion rights. The 1990s-era Democratic slogan "safe, legal and rare" is now deeply controversial, and many abortion-rights activists consider it inherently stigmatizing.

In fact, when people like former Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said they wanted abortion to be "safe, legal and rare," they were met with backlash.

In other words, belief in "safe, legal and rare" has not entirely disappeared; rather, the group of people who believe that it is an either ineffective or outright-harmful strategy has grown — and grown louder.

Public opinion supports abortion rights, but not without limits

While the rhetoric and political strategies around abortion have changed over time, Americans' broad views have been remarkably stable. Most Americans do not have absolutist views on the topic.

For decades, a plurality of Americans have said they believe abortion should be legal in some circumstances, according to Gallup. Today, another one-third say it should always be legal, and around one-fifth say it should always be illegal.

Within the movement opposing abortion rights, storytelling has long been a strategy — specifically, stories of regret. Activist Abby Johnson spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention about her journey from Planned Parenthood staffer to abortion-rights opponent.

"The tipping point came ... when a physician asked me to assist with an ultrasound-guided abortion," she said. "Nothing prepared me for what I saw on the screen."

Abortion experiences are being heard in the halls of power

Telling more abortion stories isn't just happening on stages at abortion-rights rallies. Increasingly, people with powerful megaphones have been sharing their experiences of having abortions.

When then-NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue talked about her abortion from the stage at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, it made headlines.

"It was a pretty big deal, which, in retrospect, one of the two most powerful figures in the abortion-rights movement disclosing that she's had an abortion — that shouldn't be a huge deal, right?" said Amelia Bonow, founder of the abortion-rights organization Shout Your Abortion. "But it was. Objectively, it was just a thing that people weren't used to hearing from folks in power."

After Texas' near-total ban on abortions went into effect in September, three Democratic members of Congress shared their abortion stories at a congressional hearing. One of them was Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who shared her story on a national stage for the first time.

"​Choosing to have an abortion was the hardest decision I had ever made," Bush said. "But at 18 years old, I knew it was the right decision for me. It was freeing, knowing I had options."

The push to destigmatize abortion is intertwined with issues of race and class, as lower-income, Black and Latinx patients are disproportionately likely to undergo an abortion.

"Hearing from those communities that are affected — folks that are low income, Black and Indigenous and other folks of color — is very important because they face different barriers to access and care than some other individuals might," said Kamyon Conner, executive director of the TEA Fund, a Texas-based abortion fund.

The push to tell stories and destigmatize abortion has made it to the Supreme Court, which this week heard arguments over Texas' near-total ban on abortions. More than 6,600 people who have had abortions signed an amicus brief in a Mississippi abortion case that the court is set to hear on Dec. 1.

"My mother has never shared her abortion story publicly and never signed anything that I have asked her to sign over the years," said Renee Bracey Sherman, executive director of We Testify, which helped compile that document. "But when it came to this brief, she was like, 'Yeah, I'll sign it.' And I asked her why, and she said, 'Because I'm just fed up.' "

Comments / 61

FTGF
6d ago

"my body, my choice " unless we are being mandated to pump untested chemicals in our bodies, then the narative turns🙄🙄🙄

Reply(6)
8
michael davis
6d ago

I believe abortions are morally wrong. Being pragmatic I don’t have a major problem with it. Unwanted children & even wanted children cost money = tax dollars & over population (some experts already feel that the earth is overpopulated).

Reply
2
Freedom for All
5d ago

In the past there was not the birth control that we have now..night after pill, an implants that protects you for 4 yrs....the pill, IUD. ..now all kinds of control available to women..if you don't use it, it is not the babies fault. Once you create it for whatever reason , you are allowing another person--no matter how small-- ,Who is definetly a living person when they have developed a heartbeat. It might be sharing your body doesn't change the facts. That person also has rights. Of course you can kill it. but when you do this accept you are a child killer.

Reply
2
Related
SFGate

This Texas clinic stopped performing abortions, but the antiabortion activists haven't left

SAN ANTONIO - Seven weeks had passed since Texas enacted the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Doctors no longer could legally perform the procedure on patients who had been pregnant more than six weeks, and the Planned Parenthood on Babcock Road had stopped offering abortions entirely. It was the kind of victory that antiabortion activists had long dreamed of, and yet, Cathy Nix was not satisfied.
TEXAS STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Abortion bans disproportionately impact marginalized communities, activists say

WASHINGTON – As reproductive rights are being restricted in nearly two dozen states, marginalized communities, including people of color and LGBTQ people, are being disproportionately impacted, according to activists. A variety of abortion restrictions have been passed in 21 states, with others pending in state legislatures, according to data assembled...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Business Insider

Texas abortion law could have 'traumatic' consequences for trans and nonbinary people who are forced to carry out a pregnancy, experts say

Reproductive rights experts told Insider that Texas' restrictive abortion law could have "traumatic" consequences for trans and nonbinary people. The text of the law does not explicitly refer to anyone but women. But trans and nonbinary people would still be restricted from abortions past the six-week mark, one expert said.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tulsi Gabbard
Person
Leana Wen
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Naral Pro Choice America#Protest Riot#The Creative Coalition
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allocating Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year. SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release. That funding includes: $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy