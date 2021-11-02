CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Prices at Risk with FOMC, OPEC+ Meetings in the Spotlight

By Ilya Spivak
DailyFx
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil prices may decline if the Fed dials up hawkish rhetoric. OPEC+ unlikely to yield to US-led calls for faster output increase. Chart positioning hints WTI momentum flagging at 7-year high. Crude oil prices are trading water having settled in a range after hitting a 7-year high below...

