An elite field will square off in one of the world's most prestigious races when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. The $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic annually is one of the richest races in the world, trailing only the Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup. The Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, who also is trained by Cox, is the 3-1 second choice in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2021 field.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO