‘Dexter: New Blood’ Struggles to Justify Its Bloody Existence

Dexter: New Blood premieres on Showtime on Nov. 7. Spoiler-free review by Matt Fowler. Dexter returns, reborn with a few tweaks and fidgets to the formula, but not so as to mask the malicious fun of the hallmarks from the old show that return anew under original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Michael C. Hall slips effortlessly back into his old sociopath role as time away, and change of scenery, has done wonders to revitalize this once-omnipresent pop culture icon. "Cold Snap" is a great and grisly opener for New Blood, setting the stage and delivering a Dexter Morgan doing his damndest to remain chaste on the murder front. Whether or not, contextually, this is all just a shot at a do-over feels irrelevant because New Blood's mix of old and new holds a ton of promise.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO