CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

BP profits surge amid higher oil and gas prices

By Julia Kollewe and Jillian Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YEAHp_0cjtcyRT00
Gas rings on a domestic gas cooker Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

BP has warned that gas markets will remain “tight” during the winter months after rocketing global gas markets fuelled higher-than-expected profits and an extra $1.25bn returns for its shareholders.

The global gas supply crisis, which threatens to increase costs for homes and businesses this winter, helped drive BP’s profits to $3.3bn (£2.4bn) for the third quarter, ahead of analysts’ forecasts of $3.1bn.

The economic rebound from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic last year has caused global oil and gas prices to surge to record highs in recent months, and lifted BP’s profits more than 38 times higher than a year ago.

Related: BP predicts tight gas markets this winter as rising prices boost profits – business live

The FTSE 100 oil company will use its stronger cashflows to buy back an additional $1.25bn of shares, as part of the company’s plans to keep investors on side as it prepares to plough billions of dollars into renewable energy while shrinking its fossil fuel production.

The BP chief executive, Bernard Looney, predicted that gas prices would stay high in the coming months. “All things being equal, of course that’s a big if, we would expect gas prices to return to normal probably by the summer of next year,” he told the Guardian.

Commenting on the oil market, Looney said: “Over the medium term [the oil cartel] Opec is demonstrating strong discipline and importantly the US shale business, which typically would respond strongly in a situation like this, has become very financially disciplined.

“Demand is strong but we’re not yet at pre-Covid levels.”

He said it was “not unreasonable to expect prices to remain at this level for some time to come,” adding: “If oil prices remain strong and it’s very possible that they will, then you can see the sort of financial results that we can generate today.”

Prices of wholesale gas have soared because of low storage levels after an especially cold winter in Europe last year and increased energy demand from Asia. The cost of gas for delivery in November hit an all-time high of 407p a therm in early October , though has since fallen back. In December last year it was just 45p.

Oil prices have also climbed, and inventories have fallen towards pre-pandemic levels, BP noted. It expects oil prices to be underpinned by a further decline in inventories and possibly additional demand from gas to oil switching. It said that decisions taken on production levels by the Opec+ oil cartel of big producers including Russia continued to be an important factor in oil prices and market rebalancing. Brent crude is now trading at about $85 a barrel.

Last week, Larry Fink, the chairman and chief executive of BlackRock, the world’s biggest fund manager, warned that there was a “high probability” of oil hitting $100 a barrel .

Despite benefiting from higher prices in the third quarter, shares in BP were down 3.5% on Tuesday. Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said the results overall were “underwhelming”.

BP expects both oil and gas production in the fourth quarter to be higher than in the third, as it ramps up big projects, particularly in gas regions, and recovers from seasonal maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida on production in the Gulf of Mexico.

For 2021 as a whole, BP expects production to be lower than 2020 because it is selling off unwanted assets worth $6bn to $7bn as part of its plan to trim the size of its fossil fuel business by 2030. At the same time, BP is investing in renewable energy, buying a pipeline of US solar farms in June , for example.

Looney, who is attending a panel at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday night, said about the event: “Everybody wants to see more ambition. We want to see more concrete, realistic actions to drive emissions down. If that means burning gas rather than coal then that’s what we should be doing. I recognise that that is not popular in all camps.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Nicholas Hyett, an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said BP’s profits show “that oil and gas remains a lucrative business”.

“High prices have driven strong year-on-year growth in profits, and that’s being used to fund a generous $1.25bn share buyback. Coming on top of a $1.4bn buyback announced at the half year stage the group is firmly focused on shareholder returns at present. However, you can reasonably question whether that generosity is justified,” Hyett added.

The analyst warned that BP will need to deliver a strong final quarter result to make sure its debt doesn’t begin to rise again. The company is making payments relating to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010 of about $1.5bn before tax this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Big oil wisely acts as a climate ally, but the rising crude price is far from net zero

Executives at big oil and gas companies, at least the European ones, have spent the past two years trying to change the narrative. The likes of BP and Shell have trumpeted their net zero plans, declared themselves to be “transitioning” to a cleaner energy future and talked up the historical significance of new targets. Think of us as part of the solution, was the message.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
mynews13.com

Gas prices remain high as OPEC denies pressure to quickly increase oil production

DALLAS — Drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump as the statewide average remains above three dollars for the third straight week. “Texas hasn’t seen the statewide average above $3.00 per gallon since October 2014,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Gas prices may continue to rise as demand for fuel products has been robust and there continues to be supply chain disruptions like with many other industries.”
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Bill Gates predicts oil companies ‘will be worth very little’ in 30 years — here's why

If you're looking for an extremely long-term stock pick from billionaire Bill Gates, here it is: Avoid Big Oil. As the world moves away from fossil fuels and adopts more clean and renewable energy sources, oil giants that have dominated markets for more than a century could be in trouble, the Microsoft co-founder said in a briefing at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Natural-gas exports lift prices for U.S. utilities ahead of winter

American utilities are facing the highest natural-gas prices in years as they build stockpiles for winter. The reason: Exporters are sending more gas than ever to countries starved for the fuel. Pipelines to Mexico and Canada and tankers traveling to Europe and Asia have moved record amounts of U.S. gas...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Shale Oil#Oil And Gas#The Guardian Bp#Pre Covid
CNBC

Oil rises after Aramco raises crude selling price

Brent crude was up by 90 cents or 1.1% at $83.64 a barrel, after dropping nearly 2% last week. U.S. oil gained 87 cents or 1.1% to $82.14, having declined almost 3% through Friday. Oil prices rose on Monday after Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil producer Aramco raised the official selling...
TRAFFIC
The Free Press - TFP

Oil Prices Surge Again After OPEC Ignores Biden

Oil prices surged again Friday after foreign producers ignored the Biden administration’s repeated requests to boost output and resolve global shortages. U.S. crude oil surpassed $80 per barrel while the lead foreign index broke $81 per barrel, both rising more than 1.5% compared to one day earlier, on Friday morning, according to the latest data. The Middle Eastern cartel Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russian counterpart, collectively known as OPEC+, rebuked the Biden administration Thursday and chose not to alter previously announced plans.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November

ConocoPhillips recently added more fuel to its cash flow engine. Devon Energy is returning even more cash to investors. Diamondback Energy plans to hold the line on production to maximize its cash flow. Oil prices have soared more than 67% this year, including rallying by double digits in October. While...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at increasing energy prices, U.S. supply trends, COP26 fallout and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
albuquerqueexpress.com

Pakistan to buy Liquefied Natural Gas cargo at highest ever rate: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Amid the severe energy crisis in the country, the Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has decided to procure a Liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo at the highest ever price of 30.6 dollars per million British thermal units (mmbtu), local media reported. Geo TV citing sources reported...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Up, With Focus Squarely on Supply

Investing.com – Oil was up Monday morning in Asia, with supply the center of investors’ focus as Saudi Arabian state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco (SE:2222) raised the official selling price for its crude. Brent oil futures rose 1.04% to $83.60 by 12:55 AM ET (4:55 AM GMT) and WTI futures...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gas Prices Inch Lower As Oil Prices Slip

Florida’s average gas price is backing off the 2021 high of $3.32 per gallon. The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week. The price of crude oil – which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year – dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains.
FLORIDA STATE
OilPrice.com

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

After around forty years of making a living from financial markets in one way or another, I am not often left scratching my head these days. I may not agree with every move, but I can usually see the logic behind them. This week’s big drop in oil prices, on the other hand, mystifies me. I can, I suppose, see that it was a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” kind of thing, but the timing of the move and its complete disregard of news that positively impacts fundamental factors was a bit puzzling.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

48K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy