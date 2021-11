In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily granted John Marion Grant and Julius Jones stays of their pending executions Wednesday, Oct. 27, stalling Oklahoma’s first attempt to carry out the death penalty in more than six years. Three other death-row inmates who were plaintiffs in the appeal did not receive stays of their executions. Grant was set to be executed…

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO