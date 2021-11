Donald Glover has revealed the first teaser trailer for the third season of his FX show Atlanta. The 38-year-old actor, who is the creator and star of the show, tweeted out the official video via a link to a site called Gilga.Gilga is a “nite-site” with operational hours from 8pm to 3am. After clicking the link, the website takes viewers to a landing page, followed by another hyperlink that says: “Enter Gilga.”After clicking on the option, viewers can see one minute of footage that includes Brian Tyree Henry’s character Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, followed by the series logo and...

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO