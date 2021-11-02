CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo Taco Company presents Made Right Here Road Trip

Cover picture for the article

sanantonio.culturemap.com

holycitysinner.com

Annex Dance Company Presents “Getting There”

After a successful season opener at the Firefly Distillery in September, Annex Dance Company continues Season 15 with Getting There at the Pearlstine Theatre at Charleston Stage’s West Ashley Theatre Center on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are priced at $20 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased online at http://tickets.annexdancecompany.org. Seating is set at limited capacity and masks will be required of the audience.
CHARLESTON, SC
culturemap.com

Cantina Laredo presents Azunia Tequila Dinner

Cantina Laredo's Frisco location will present a special four-course Tequila Dinner featuring exclusive menu items. The indulgent experience begins with Azuñia Tequila flights during the cocktail reception, followed by a dinner featuring four exquisite courses each paired with a full-size Azuñia Tequila cocktail.
RESTAURANTS
leoweekly.com

Best Pickles Made Right Here In Louisville 2021

Come to think of it, in my opinion, Habagardil pickles from Pop’s Pepper Patch might be as good as any pickle made anywhere. You might have seen them — along with Pop’s Red Pepper Jelly, chutneys, barbecue sauces, hot sauces, salsas, bloody mary mixers, salad dressings and other spicy goodies — at local farmer’s markets, at Lotsa Pasta, on sandwiches at Wild Eggs and via a few other discerning vendors. So what’s a habagardil and why is it so good? Other than being handmade with care locally, that funny name tells the story. It’s not Hungarian, and it’s not Turkish either. It spells out the key ingredients in the pickling blend: HABAnero, GARlic, and DILl … habagardil. Thick, ripple-cut rounds of fresh cucumber luxuriate in baths of tasty spices until they’re just right, then they’re packed in tall glass bottles that range in fire all the way from green, gently piquant mild through spicy, extreme, OMG, and 15x, 30x, 50x and, finally, to the bright-red, possibly radioactive, 100x hot. I’m the guy who calls for four or five peppers at Indian and Thai joints, but with Habagardli, just-plain spicy is plenty for me, I love the balance of heat, gentle sweetness and aromatic pickling flavors; trust me, even this blend packs enough punch to get my attention.
LOUISVILLE, KY
culturemap.com

Gulf Coast Bird Observatory presents Brew on the Bayou

The Gulf Coast Bird Observatory will present their third annual Brew on the Bayou. Guests can sample and enjoy specialty brews from local breweries as well as wines. There will also be live music, a live raptor show, food from local food trucks, and a silent auction.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

St. Elmo Brewing presents Fall Walkabout at The Yard

During the Fall Walkabout at The Yard, guests can take a stroll through The Yard and enjoy crafted beverages and food from 10 businesses along and near St. Elmo Rd in South Austin. Cranberries will be featured as the autumn ingredient.
RESTAURANTS
culturemap.com

Desert Door presents In The Mix: Roadrunners with Walker Lukens and Buffalo Hunt

Desert Door Texas Sotol and The Wild Honey Pie will host In The Mix: Roadrunners, a road trip guide across Texas led by beloved musicians from across the state who share recommendations for the best eats and destinations in their cities, rounded out with live music performances from these artists and more. The participating artists highlight a variety of recommended experiences including restaurants and attractions they recommend, complementing these suggestions with free concerts at iconic Texas venues. Featured artists include Walker Lukens and Buffalo Hunt.
FOOD & DRINKS
culturemap.com

Berg Hospitality Group presents Supper Club at The Annie | Disco Inferno

The Annie Café & Bar is reimagining the classic "dinner & a show" with disco tunes by the Richard Brown Orchestra featuring singers Kelley Peters, Bob Luna, Evelyn Rubio and Clayton Mabin. Admission includes a three-course prix-fixe meal by Executive Chef Robert Del Grande and Chef de Cuisine Jose Valencia.
RESTAURANTS
culturemap.com

Recipe for Success Foundation presents Fashion in the Fields Brunch & Fashion Show

Recipe for Success Foundation will host a bucolic fashion show presented by Neiman Marcus, featuring fashion designer Lele Sadoughi. Professional models, along with a few lucky children, will kick-off the afternoon, followed by a Sunday brunch presented by Bistro Menil, Bludorn, BOH Pasta & Pizza, Snooze A.M Eatery and UB Preserv. The farm store will be transformed into a fall fashion oasis with racks from Neiman Marcus to shop, along with Lele Sadoughi's fall collection.
ADVOCACY
culturemap.com

Texas Folklife presents 32nd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens

Texas Folklife presents the 32 annual Accordion Kings & Queens, an event that will feature Texas accordion music genres, including conjunto, polka, zydeco, Cajun, and more. Headliners this year are Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys and Christina Valdez.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

Rachael Ray Shares Her Latest Foodie ‘Obsession’ Made Right Here in Albany

Rachael Ray has millions of adoring fans across the country, but despite her fame and fortune, refreshingly she has never forgotten where she comes from. Ray, a Capital Region native, grew up in Lake Luzerne and still makes her home up north. Often on her TV show, you'll hear Ray tell stories about life growing up in the Adirondack area of the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
culturemap.com

Operation Kindness presents Canines, Cats & Cabernet Gala & Auction

Operation Kindness will present the Canines, Cats & Cabernet Gala & Auction in person or online. The event will assist the leading no-kill animal shelter in North Texas with generous donations to continue its mission to support homeless animals in need of lifesaving care until they're ready to be adopted into a responsible home.
PETS
culturemap.com

Cross Creek Ranch presents Gumbo Cook-Off

"Krewes" will go head-to-head at Cross Creek Ranch to see which gumbo recipe reigns supreme during a Gumbo Cook-Off benefitting the Fulshear Police Foundation.
FULSHEAR, TX
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Opera presents 75th Anniversary Fall Preview Concert

Fort Worth Opera presents 75th Anniversary Fall Preview, a star-studded concert featuring some of the most beloved solos and ensembles from opera and musical theatre, performed by four of the opera world's most stunning artists.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

55th Annual Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale

The 55th Annual Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale will feature works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pencil, mixed media, and bronze by CAA members. This year's event honors the legacy of rancher and art collector Anne Marion, who supported the CAA for many years. It is presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
ENTERTAINMENT
murfreesborotn.gov

The Price is Right Live! at TPAC Trip

If you’re a fan of The Price is Right on TV, you’ll love this exciting, live (non-televised), onstage version of the show! Fee includes audience-only admission and transportation. No meal stop planned; please plan accordingly. Cost: $58 Limit: 12 Deadline: July 15.
MURFREESBORO, TN
LATACO

Astronaut Taquera Makes First-Ever Taco Made From [Hatch] Chiles Grown In Space, Says They Are the ‘Best Space Tacos Yet’

Earth may very well become uninhabitable in the near future, forcing what’s left of humanity to flee into space in search of suitable living conditions on another planet. On Twitter, NASA astronaut and UCLA grad Megan McArthur showed off the galactic tacos she and her comrades prepared in orbit on the International Space Station last week. As seen in her photos, the taco even floated in the air.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Spokesman-Review

We made the best of a trip to the repair shop

Stuff breaks. We’ve learned that in the three years since we started the RV journey. In Albuquerque, we recently checked in for yet another repair at Camping World. It was a nice break to get out of the rig and into a lovely hotel room at the iconic El Vado on Historic Route 66. This landmark first opened in 1937, greeting early road-trippers. Back then, it was known as an “auto court.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

