Adam Pally on Playing Gay and Nailing Donald Trump Jr.

Anne Heche says she could’ve been one of Hollywood’s biggest leading ladies if it weren’t for her short-lived relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview with Page Six, Heche recalled her experience dating the famed talk show host and why that romance left her feeling like “patient zero in cancel culture.” She explained, “This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid.” The pair were an item from 1997 to 2000, first making headlines when Heche invited DeGeneres as her date to the premiere of her 1997 film Volcano. She explained that her decision to spontaneously invite the comedian as a plus one was “about living in loving-kindness,” but she also quickly faced intense scrutiny and homophobia due to the same-sex relationship.

