Wilson played for the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association from 1916-19. Seattle became the first city in the United States to win the Stanley Cup when the Metropolitans defeated the Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey Association in 1917, months before the Canadiens became a founding member of the NHL. The Metropolitans nearly defeated the Canadiens for the Cup again in 1919, but the "world series" or "world's series," as the papers called it, was not completed because of the Spanish flu.

