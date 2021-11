The Seahawks still have no timetable for Chris Carson‘s return, and with the running back still experiencing neck discomfort, the team is concerned. “He’s got to make a turn here to show us that he’s feeling better and good enough to really go for it,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “He hasn’t been able to come out to practice yet and go. Pretty soon, you’re going to say, ‘Is he going to make it back?’ and I’m not ready to do that yet. But really keeping my fingers crossed for him that he gets to come back and play.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO