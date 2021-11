A chance visit to Harrisburg turned into a business venture and a concert weekend for Brooklyn-based rapper Kota the Friend. “One of my friends moved down to Harrisburg, and he told us to come out,” Kota said in a phone interview. “We came and I just really liked the town. We realized that property was a lot less expensive in Harrisburg than it is in New York, and we really wanted to build on what was already there. What we already liked about Harrisburg, and just add to that culture.”

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO