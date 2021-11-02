Perry firefighters hosting chicken barbecue

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released six new subpoenas Monday, targeting top campaign aides of former President Trump , the man behind the memo encouraging the campaign to focus on Congress’s certification of the vote, and others involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Tesla shares closed Monday down nearly 5% after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker — more than $20 billion worth by most calculations — based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend
As Houston police and the FBI investigate Friday's deadly Astroworld concert, some experts are questioning what, if any, role having only one stage operating during Travis Scott’s prime-time performance may have played. By the time Scott took the main stage Friday evening, most of the thousands of fans at the...
Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Damon Arnette after video appearing to show him threatening to kill someone while holding a gun went viral over the weekend, general manager Mike Mayock announced Monday. "The content [of the video] was unacceptable, contrary to our values, and our owner, Mark Davis,...
New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is not ready to concede, arguing that the election is still too close to call but making clear that are not making accusations of fraud. "No one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence...
(CNN) — A lawsuit filed by DC Attorney General Karl Racine accusing former President Donald Trump's 2017 Presidential Inaugural Committee of abusing non-profit funds will proceed to trial after a DC Superior Court judge ruled Monday that claims accusing the committee of overpaying for event space may move forward. But...
