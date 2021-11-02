Leon Draisaitl tallies four points as Oilers thrash Kraken

An underrated blessing of the NHL returning to its standard 82-game season is that finally, for the first time since 2018–19, the counting stats will look normal. For the first time in years, somebody could actually top 50 goals. More than one person will likely push themselves above 100 points. Most thrillingly, it’s going to be a wide open race for the Art Ross (most points) and the Rocket Richard (most goals) trophies. Particularly with regard to the Richard, which has always been a more exciting accolade to me even if it’s not the more prestigious, the journey is already shaping up to be a horse race between old man Alex Ovechkin, who’s won it nine times already, and the field, which is headlined by a pair of young Edmonton Oilers superstars.

