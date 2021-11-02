CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Draisaitl tallies four points as Oilers thrash Kraken

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Leon Draisaitl scored twice in a four-point game to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday. Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris and Kailer Yamamoto also scored for the Oilers, who are off to a 7-1-0 start, tying the franchise record for the best record...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

