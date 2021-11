DALLAS — Marcus Smart came close to playing the role these Boston Celtics need him to embrace for the better part of 48 minutes at American Airlines on Saturday night. Smart played pesky defense and brought ball pressure against the Mavericks’ talented backcourt and held his own in switches against 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis. Offensively, he split the role as a facilitator with Dennis Schroder, attempting just four shots for his first 35 minutes of floor time while posting a team-high six assists. He set the table rather than seeking out looks for himself.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO