CLARION — One area organization committed to helping families cope with the emotional and financial distress of cancer recently received some help of their own. “It’s a wonderful thing, and we’re absolutely delighted,” said Ray McGunigle, treasurer of the Clarion Sunshine Project which received a $25,000 donation from the Norwex Foundation for a Brighter Future on Monday, Nov. 1. “This contribution shows that Norwex is a company that wants to be involved with the community and wants to help. That’s so important to us.”

CLARION, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO